Stock up: Celebrate Fourth of July with cookies and churros

Churros from San Diablo Artisan Churros

Scott Porter is the founder of San Diablo Artisan Churros, based in Murray, Utah, and he’s happy to ship you what he calls Churro Fiesta-in-a-Box, which has everything you need to make deep-fried churros at home — except the pot and the oil to fry the churros. The kit comes with a churro maker (like a cookie press, but with the right nozzle to make hollow churros), dry churro mix (just add hot water), filling (dulce de leche, Nutella or sweet cream) and cinnamon sugar (available in classic, or with three different levels of heat, including ghost pepper). They’re quick to make, because you just mix up the batter while the oil is heating. Then, it’s just practice, practice, practice to produce churros the length you prefer. Each package of mix makes about 13 churros. Even your not-so-pretty experiments will be delicious. We had a great time making and eating these, and recommend them as a way to get everyone involved in the party.

$59.99 per Fiesta-in-a-Box. Available for shipping after June 21. Enter discount code AJC for 15% off and order at shipping.sandiablochurros.com.

Stuffed cookie dough from High Road. Courtesy of Benjamin Galland Credit: Benjamin Galland Credit: Benjamin Galland

Stuffed cookie dough from High Road

Delicious cookies that bake up with a surprise in the middle? Count us in. We know High Road as the craft ice cream maker with amazing chef-inspired flavors. But, not content with just making decadent ice cream and sorbets (under the High Road, Ciao Bella and Helados la Neta brands), they’re now luring us in with stuffed cookie dough. Sold refrigerated, these cookie balls come in chocolate chip and peanut butter flavors. Out of the box, they look just like regular cookie balls. But, bake them at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes, and they come out of the oven gloriously puffed and a light golden brown. Give them a few minutes to cool and then enjoy that first bite. Delicious baked cookie outside, gooey brownie center inside. They’re so good they won a 2021 Sofi Award from the Specialty Food Association.

$6.99 per 9.52-ounce box of nine cookies. Available at Kroger, Walmart and at highroadcraft.com/shop.

Read the AJC Dining Guide: Restaurant Refresh

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.