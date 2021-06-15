Stock up: Celebrate Fourth of July with cookies and churros

No Fourth of July celebration is complete without a sweet finale. We’ve got three suggestions, where much of the work is done for you, resulting in fresh, warm treats to share with family and friends.
Chocolate chip cookies from Ree Ree Dee’s Frozen Cookie Dough
Calling these chocolate chip cookies is selling them a bit short. Erica Davis of Atlanta-based Ree Ree Dee’s Frozen Cookie Dough packs her chocolate chip cookies with white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips and, yes, two kinds of dark chocolate. How she fits any cookie dough in there is beyond us. Keep the container in the freezer, then, when you’re ready for fresh baked cookies, you just pop the frozen balls into a 375 degree oven and bake for about 12 minutes, until lightly golden. Let them cool a few minutes, and enjoy. There’s not a bite that isn’t packed with chocolate. You can bake one, or you can bake all 15 that come in the brown kraft container. Davis prepares her cookies in the commercial kitchen at Irwin Street Market and freezes them, so they’ll be ready to bake when the urge for a sweet treat strikes.
$15 per container of 15 frozen cookie balls. Available at Casseroles, Candler Park Market, Kelly’s Market, Midtown Butcher Shoppe, Grant Park Market, and once a month at the Oakhurst, Ponce de Leon, East Atlanta Village and Decatur farmers markets, or at reereedeesdough.com.
Churros from San Diablo Artisan Churros
Scott Porter is the founder of San Diablo Artisan Churros, based in Murray, Utah, and he’s happy to ship you what he calls Churro Fiesta-in-a-Box, which has everything you need to make deep-fried churros at home — except the pot and the oil to fry the churros. The kit comes with a churro maker (like a cookie press, but with the right nozzle to make hollow churros), dry churro mix (just add hot water), filling (dulce de leche, Nutella or sweet cream) and cinnamon sugar (available in classic, or with three different levels of heat, including ghost pepper). They’re quick to make, because you just mix up the batter while the oil is heating. Then, it’s just practice, practice, practice to produce churros the length you prefer. Each package of mix makes about 13 churros. Even your not-so-pretty experiments will be delicious. We had a great time making and eating these, and recommend them as a way to get everyone involved in the party.
$59.99 per Fiesta-in-a-Box. Available for shipping after June 21. Enter discount code AJC for 15% off and order at shipping.sandiablochurros.com.
Stuffed cookie dough from High Road
Delicious cookies that bake up with a surprise in the middle? Count us in. We know High Road as the craft ice cream maker with amazing chef-inspired flavors. But, not content with just making decadent ice cream and sorbets (under the High Road, Ciao Bella and Helados la Neta brands), they’re now luring us in with stuffed cookie dough. Sold refrigerated, these cookie balls come in chocolate chip and peanut butter flavors. Out of the box, they look just like regular cookie balls. But, bake them at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes, and they come out of the oven gloriously puffed and a light golden brown. Give them a few minutes to cool and then enjoy that first bite. Delicious baked cookie outside, gooey brownie center inside. They’re so good they won a 2021 Sofi Award from the Specialty Food Association.
$6.99 per 9.52-ounce box of nine cookies. Available at Kroger, Walmart and at highroadcraft.com/shop.
