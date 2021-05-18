Stock up: Relax on Memorial Day with these drinks and a dip

Blackberry sangria Wineslush mix from Morningside Specialty Foods

We discovered these mixes while visiting Mercier Orchards last fall. Each small box contains a combination of sugar, fruit and spices that turns a bottle of wine into a festive summer drink. Combine one package with water and a bottle of wine, then move to freezer bags or plastic containers, and freeze. When you are ready to enjoy them, pull the container from the freezer and allow to thaw maybe 20 minutes, then give it a good stir, so everything is nice and slushy, and pour yourself a lovely icy drink. Plant City, Florida-based Morningstar Specialty Foods has been around since 1997, selling its Wineslush mix and seasonings at local farmers markets, and now is making everything available via mail order. We tried the blackberry sangria mix, but there are 10 Wineslush flavors, including pineapple-tangerine and cherry-lime bellini, that we look forward to trying. Of course, you can substitute nonalcoholic wine or fruit juice, like apple or cranberry. We’re loving having the mix in the freezer, so a quick icy drink is just minutes away.

$9.75 per 11-ounce package. Available at Mercier Orchards in Ellijay, Qualusi Vineyards in Acworth, Big Door Vineyards in White and Newby Vineyard and Winery in Rome, or at wineslush.com.

Margarita mix from Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. Courtesy of Jack Rudy Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Margarita mix from Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.

Jack Rudy was the great-grandfather of Brooks Reitz of Charleston, South Carolina, and Taylor Huber of Lexington, Kentucky. The story of Rudy’s exploits and love of entertaining inspired the cousins to develop a line of cocktail mixers, bitters, syrups and fun garnishes, like vermouth-brined olives and bourbon cocktail cherries. They named their company after Rudy. We tried their margarita mix, the first cocktail-specific mixer they produced. The combination of lime juice, agave syrup and a bit of cane sugar is very tart, and, when mixed with tequila, produces a nicely balanced cocktail. We enjoyed it on the rocks, but we hear it makes a great frozen margarita, as well.

$20 per set of two 32-ounce bottles. Available at Elemental Spirits, Whole Foods Market, Decatur Package and Northside Liquors, or online at jackrudycocktailco.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.