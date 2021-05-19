Beat the rising heat with delicious daiquiris made with quality rum

Some of our go-to libations to combat rising temperatures include a bitter negroni, a crisp gin and tonic, and rosé chilling in a bucket of ice. But, most often, we opt for a daiquiri, especially when visiting New Orleans, the capital city of heat and humidity.

We’re not talking about those neon-colored, sickly sweet frozen cocktails served in an uncomfortably large cup. Rather, we mean the frosty cold, still-foamy-from-the-shaker daiquiri from Cure cocktail lounge, or the free-poured blender treats from Manolito in the French Quarter. The common thread here is fresh lime juice, balanced sweetness and good rum.