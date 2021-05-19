Beat the rising heat with delicious daiquiris made with quality rum

Editor’s note: Distilled and Fermented is a new column that focuses on wine, spirits and cocktails. Look for the column online every other Wednesday, and in print on alternating Thursdays in the Food section.
Some of our go-to libations to combat rising temperatures include a bitter negroni, a crisp gin and tonic, and rosé chilling in a bucket of ice. But, most often, we opt for a daiquiri, especially when visiting New Orleans, the capital city of heat and humidity.
We’re not talking about those neon-colored, sickly sweet frozen cocktails served in an uncomfortably large cup. Rather, we mean the frosty cold, still-foamy-from-the-shaker daiquiri from Cure cocktail lounge, or the free-poured blender treats from Manolito in the French Quarter. The common thread here is fresh lime juice, balanced sweetness and good rum.
One quality rum we are excited about is from Ten to One — a great tasting, full-flavored blend of rums from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad.
Another white rum we are shaking in daiquiris these days is Probitas, a collaboration between two distinguished distillers, Hampden Estate from Jamaica and Foursquare from Barbados. It is perfect for mixing cocktails.
- 2 ounces rum (we recommend Ten to One or Probitas)
- ¾ ounces fresh lime juice
- ½ ounce simple syrup (see note)
- Place all ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cocktail glass.
- Note: To make simple syrup, add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar to a saucepan and warm over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and let cool. Store refrigerated in a lidded container for up to one month. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, using white rum: 174 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 9 milligrams sodium.
FOUR RUMS TO TRY
Ten to One. It holds aromas of molasses, white pepper and a hint of fresh grass, while tasting notes include that of tropical fruit, citrus and white flowers. Look for it at specialty wine and spirits shops.
Probitas white blended rum. Readily available at package stores, this collaboration between Hampden Estate and Foursquare offers whiffs of vanilla, custard and grass, and sips of apricot, banana and lime zest.
Hampden Estate single Jamaican rum. Aged for eight years, it smells of brûléed custard and tastes like a combination of praline, tobacco and caramel. Find it at specialty wine and spirits shops.
Foursquare 2007 single blended rum. With peanut, toffee and maple on the nose (and roasted coffee, too), it’s like sniffing a bag of Brach’s Maple Nut Goodies candies. Enjoy the taste of milk chocolate, dark cherry and sorghum with each sip. This rum is a rare one, so check with your favorite spirits retailer.
The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.
