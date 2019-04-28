Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Meat lovers: Get ready for the ultimate guide to Atlanta barbecue

caption arrowCaption
The Atlanta barbecue scene is smokin’ these days. In our Spring Dining Guide, we explore how Atlanta has emerged as a serious barbecue city.The Guide highlights nearly three dozen barbecue joints that represent a variety of traditional and hybrid styles. And it shines a spotlight on the pitmasters, who lend their personal touch to everything from pulled pork, to brisket to ribs. (Video by Ryon Horne/AJC)

All Food News
April 23, 2019

Apologies to the vegetarians in the house -- the 2019 AJC Spring Dining Guide is (mostly) for the meat lovers.

Starting Friday, the AJC food and dining team will guide you to more than 36 places in Georgia for smoked meats, tasty sides, sweet pies — even Brunswick Stew.

caption arrowCaption
Chicken and ribs cooking on the titular brick pit at Old Brick Pit BBQ.

Chicken and ribs cooking on the titular brick pit at Old Brick Pit BBQ.

caption arrowCaption
Chicken and ribs cooking on the titular brick pit at Old Brick Pit BBQ.

Meet Georgia pitmasters with a passion for their craft, and learn why Atlanta is on the national barbecue radar.

Check it all out this week at ajc.com/barbecue.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
RECIPES: Impress your valentine with heartfelt treats
RECIPE: Make The Ginger Room’s Bakewell Tart
RECIPE: At home with egg bagels
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top