WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Seasonably chilly’ morning with milder afternoon

“It’s actually going to be the brightest meteor shower of the year, most active as well,” she said.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Geminids meteor shower peaks each year in mid-December and is considered one of the “most reliable annual meteor showers.”

“During its peak, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions,” according to NASA. “The Geminids are bright and fast meteors and tend to be yellow in color.”

As for temperatures, we’re keeping in line with the winter pattern of the last few mornings and kicking off in the “seasonably chilly” 20s and 30s, Kramlich said. We’ll warm up nicely into the upper 50s and even some low 60s in some areas this afternoon.

The clouds start moving in this evening. There won’t be any rain, though. The next chance of showers comes on Saturday at just 20%. On Sunday, however, that chance goes up to 60%.

