2023 saves its best and brightest meteor shower for this week

Life
By
33 minutes ago

If you don’t already have plans for Wednesday night, grab a coat and a chair and catch the best and brightest show the sky will put on this year.

The Geminid meteor shower will peak late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. With no precipitation in the forecast and only 26% cloud cover expected — and a waxing crescent moon — the stage is set to see quite a few fireballs.

According to space.com: “Geminids typically encounter Earth at 22 miles (35 km) per second; roughly half the speed of a Leonid meteor. Many appear yellowish in hue. Some have even been seen to form jagged or divided paths.”

The clear skies and small moon mean viewers should see at least 60 or more meteors an hour, the website said.

The best way to see them, of course, is from a location with little light pollution. In Georgia, the best places are:

Stephen C. Foster State Park

17515 Highway 177, Fargo, GA 31631

Drive time from metro Atlanta: 4½ hours

This Okefenokee Swamp park was voted one of the best spots in the world for star gazing last year by the International Dark Sky Association for its vast skies and minimal light pollution.

North Georgia mountains

The beautiful mountains in northeast Georgia make for ideal campgrounds during a meteor shower.

Some popular campgrounds near the mountains can be found at Moccasin Creek State Park and Cooper’s Creek Recreational Area.

Moccasin Creek State Park

3655 Georgia Highway197, Clarkesville, GA 30523

Drive time from metro Atlanta: Less than two hours

Cooper’s Creek Recreational Area

6050 Appalachian Hwy Suches, GA 30572

Drive time from metro Atlanta: Approximately two hours

Campgrounds are first-come, first-served.

The meteors will emanate from a point in the sky near the star Castor, in the constellation Gemini, for which the shower is named.

Be sure to catch them this week, because space.com says they’ll be gone by the weekend, at least until next year.

