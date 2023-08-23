WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Code Orange air quality alert issued for another hot day

12 minutes ago
Metro Atlanta will still be oppressively hot on Wednesday, but if the heat isn’t enough to keep you inside, the air quality might do it.

For starters, temperatures are already in the low 80s in the city even before the sun comes up. And with high humidity, it actually feels like the low 90s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The high this afternoon will climb to around 95 degrees, but factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel hotter than that. Thanks to a cool frontal boundary teasing northeastern Georgia, however, feels-like temperatures should stop short of reaching the 100-degree mark in the city.

Areas further west won’t be so lucky. Calhoun, for example, could see a heat index of 103 degrees, Deon said.

The city of Atlanta will again open its temporary cooling center at the Selena Butler Facility, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive. The center is open daily, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Saturday.

In addition to the heat, air quality will be a concern for any outdoor activities around metro Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the city and its suburbs Wednesday.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for those who suffer from heart or lung disease or those who have respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma. People in those groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Air quality issues are common during the summer months, especially during very hot days when ground-level pollutants, such as exhaust from cars react with sunshine to create ozone, according to AirNow.

People with respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, experts warn.

The heat will stick around for the next several days, but cooler weather is on the horizon. It’s just not expected to arrive until early next week. Monday and Tuesday should see highs that stay below 90 degrees.

