Atlanta opening cooling center through Saturday evening

Atlanta is opening a temporary cooling center for six days this week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Aug. 26.

Water will be provided at the center, which is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE, Atlanta.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach 95 degrees citywide, but it will feel like triple digital degrees due to the humidity. Southside Atlanta is under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. because feels-like temperatures could reach up to 106 degrees.