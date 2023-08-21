BreakingNews
BREAKING | Man found dead at SW Atlanta park

Atlanta opening cooling center through Saturday evening

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta is opening a temporary cooling center for six days this week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Aug. 26.

Water will be provided at the center, which is located at the Selena Butler Facility, 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE, Atlanta.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach 95 degrees citywide, but it will feel like triple digital degrees due to the humidity. Southside Atlanta is under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. because feels-like temperatures could reach up to 106 degrees.

ExploreMONDAY’S WEATHER | Advisory issued for metro Atlanta as extreme heat returns

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Aerial Innovations Southeast

Science Square at Georgia Tech reaches highest point7h ago

Atlanta college reinstates COVID-19 mask mandate as students return to city
1h ago

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Georgia pension system funds for teachers, university and state workers rebound
4h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Advisory issued for metro Atlanta as extreme heat returns
4h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Advisory issued for metro Atlanta as extreme heat returns
4h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cost doubles to turn former Black school in Gwinnett into library
5h ago
The Latest

Henry County renames park for former Commissioner Gary Barham
1h ago
Inside City Hall: Trump indictment brings media circus to Pryor Street
3h ago
Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony
21h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse: Flashback to last Monday
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Science Square at Georgia Tech reaches construction milestone
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top