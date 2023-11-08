BreakingNews
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Blue sky pretty much all around’

15 minutes ago
We’re in for another warm, sunny day in metro Atlanta.

“If you liked Monday, if you liked Tuesday, you’re gonna like Wednesday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’ll have a blue sky pretty much all around North Georgia today.”

The morning is starting out again in the 40s and 50s across the region. By this afternoon, temperatures will climb up to at least 80 degrees in most areas, well above the average high of 67 degrees for this time of year. In fact, it’s closer to the record high of 83 degrees that was set last year.

The heat is making it feel more like September, Monahan said. But by the weekend, it’s going to feel more like December, he said.

“Kind of happens this way in this time of year, where we get these big temperature swings,” he said. “Sunday afternoon’s high temperature: Just 55 degrees ... That’s more like the first day of winter. That’s the average high temperature for Dec. 19, so a little perspective on where we’ve been and where we’re going.”

That cooldown should also bring some much-needed rain starting Thursday night when cooler air starts to filter in.

Friday morning and afternoon will see most of the rain, but it’s expected to stick around off and on through the weekend.

While the timing could be better to avoid a soggy weekend, the rain is more than welcome, especially in parts of North Georgia, where extreme drought conditions have set in and several wildfires have torched hundreds of acres. The largest one has been burning since Oct. 21 in Walker County and is believed to have been the result of arson.

