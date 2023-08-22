TUESDAY’S WEATHER | With high humidity, it could feel like 103 this afternoon

The countdown to cooler weather is on as metro Atlanta is in for a second day of scorching hot, humid conditions on Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in effect again today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the city and its suburbs, as well as most of central Georgia. The heat index, the measure of what it actually feels like taking both heat and humidity into account, could exceed 106 degrees in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

In Atlanta, air temperatures should stay around 98 degrees, but with high humidity, it’s going to feel like 103, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Areas further south, such as LaGrange, could see a heat index of up to 108 degrees, she said.

“Most of the day we’ll be dealing with the heat and sweating it out,” Deon said. “Don’t forget to check on elderly neighbors or relatives and make sure they have someplace cool to go. And your pets, bring them inside as well.”

The best course of action today is to just stay in an air-conditioned environment and out of the sun and reschedule any outdoor work to the early morning or evening if possible, the NWS cautions. But if you have to be outside for any period of time, make sure to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in the shade, wear light-colored, lightweight clothing and know the signs and symptoms of heat stroke.

Heatstroke sets in when your body temperature exceeds 103 degrees, which can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, muscles, and even death. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, a rapid pulse, nausea, headaches and cool, moist skin.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911,” the NWS warns.

Additionally, humans or animals should never be left unattended inside any vehicle during any summer months, especially during extreme heat. Temperatures inside can turn deadly fast.

Unfortunately, the next several days will bring a lot of the same conditions as daily highs only climb higher through the end of the week. In fact, near-record highs could be in store, Deon said, as a dome of high pressure over Georgia and the central United States is keeping hot, humid air trapped and rain out.

But there is some light at the end of the tunnel. By Sunday, some rain is expected that should drop temperatures back down to the low 90s. That rain chance increases early next week, along with more seasonable highs in the upper 80s.

