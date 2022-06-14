How to avoid heatstroke this summer in Atlanta

Neck trick

Did you know the area of your brain that regulates temperature is at the back of your neck? You can trick your body into feeling cooler by either soaking a bandana or other item in cold water, then placing it on the base of your neck, or by placing an ice pack behind your head.

Cool down hot spots

Because blood circulates throughout the body, cooling down what’s in your arms — which recirculates to your body’s overall bloodstream — can help to cool the rest of the body. One easy way to cool your arms’ blood is running your wrists under cold water for about 30 seconds.

Mint conditioning

Remember all those commercials about “cool mint” gum and candy? Well, turns out mint can cool you down. It contains menthol, which can stimulate nerves and trick your body into thinking it’s cooler.

Two ways to achieve this are by using a peppermint lotion. Rubbing it on your skin can stimulate the menthol cooling effect, the doctors say. You can also add peppermint oil to water in a spray bottle, then spritz yourself when you feel hot.

Eat your way to cooling down

It’s important to stay hydrated when it’s hot, but not everyone enjoys drinking water nonstop. AFC doctors recommend eight-12 glasses of water a day. Fortunately, the water in your food counts too.

Here are some good sources of water that will also provide nutrients and/or fiber:

Celery

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Watermelon

Cauliflower

Strawberries

Snap Peas

