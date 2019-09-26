Why water isn’t the best liquid when you’re dehydrated

Explore 6 myths and truths about drinking water

By tracking the men’s urine output after each beverage, the scientists could assign a beverage hydration index, or BHI, to each drink.

The St. Andrews team found that beverages with a little sugar, fat or protein did a better job than water of keeping the men hydrated.

Skim milk — which has a little fat, some protein, the sugar lactose and some sodium— did the best job of hydrating the participants. The sodium in milk "acts like a sponge and holds onto water in the body and results in less urine produced," CNN wrote.

Fruit juices and colas had higher hydration in first four hours, however, don’t hydrate as well-long term because of their high concentrations of sugar, the researchers found. When that sugar enters the small intestine, water is pulled from the body to dilute it. That results in dehydration.

The researchers ranked the 13 beverages they tested, from most hydrating to least over a four hour period:

Skim milk

Oral rehydration solutions (like Pedialyte or Liquid I.V.)

Full fat milk

Orange juice

Cola

Diet Cola

Cold tea

Tea

Sports drink

Still water

Sparkling water

Lager

Coffee

