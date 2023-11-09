Exclusive
THURSDAY’S WEATHER | One more warm day before cooler air, rain move in

By
0 minutes ago
If you’ve enjoyed the heat of the last few days, soak up as much of it as you can today because some changes are on the way.

“The warm weather is about to come to an end, but you get one more day of it,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Thursday’s high will reach near 80 degrees in metro Atlanta.

“That’s the average for Oct. 4,” he said. “By Sunday, 55 degrees — that’s our high temperature, that’s more like the first day of winter, Dec. 19 ... so big changes coming in a pretty small window.”

For today, we’ll stay warm but with more clouds around. By tonight, a cold front starts to make its way across the region, filtering in more clouds and a few light showers on Friday morning that’ll keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

By nightfall, temperatures dip into the 50s, and they’re expected to stay there at least through the weekend.

The first of several waves of much-needed rain will move in then, too, as moderate drought conditions have set in across the metro area. Further north, extreme drought conditions have provided enough fuel for several wildfires that have burned hundreds of acres in northwest Georgia.

“It’s going to take a wetter pattern over some weeks to finally erase this drought,” Monahan said. But any rain is welcome, and this weekend, we could see anywhere between a half-inch to an inch of rain after 20 days of no rain, he said.

