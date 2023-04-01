X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Near-average temps, sunshine return to metro Atlanta

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

After a stormy start to the weekend, Sunday is looking to be a sunny day.

Morning temperatures will start chilly in the mid-40s, but it will quickly warm up into the high 60s by the early afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy as soon as the sun comes out and it’s expected to stay that way.

“Not a bad day for any outdoor activities you might have planned,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

By the afternoon, temperatures will reach a high of 71 degrees, which is one degree above average for this time of year. Monday will be another cooler spring day before temperatures begin to rise into the low to mid-80s.

Explore3 beautiful places in Georgia you might not know about

Despite the early morning Saturday rain, the pollen count remains high. Just something to consider for your Sunday outing if you’re sensitive to tree pollen.

Rain is expected to return by Monday, but chances still remain low at 40%.

“We could use (the rain), because take a look at the updated pollen count. It’s way up there at 1638,” Deon said Saturday aftenoon.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
