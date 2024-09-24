Georgia is bracing for Helene, which could be a hurricane soon.. The state doesn’t typically have to worry about direct hits, but the violent storms still pose a threat.

The last time Georgia suffered a major direct landfall hit was in 1898, but several storms since then have caused major damage after striking elsewhere first.

How to prepare

Charge your devices. As with tornadoes — or any severe weather outbreak — make sure your devices are fully charged and have battery backups.

Store or secure any outdoor objects, such as patio furniture, trash cans or grills. They can become deadly missiles during high winds. Move outdoor furniture and valuables to higher ground before flooding.

Gather supplies you may need if the power were to go out for an extended period or if flooding were to happen. Those supplies should include a week’s worth of nonperishable food, water and medicine for each person in your household, as well as extra cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights. Getting a crank- or solar-powered charger for your cellphone wouldn’t be a bad idea, either.

Check your homeowner’s insurance and make sure you have enough coverage should you need to repair or even replace your home. This is important because standard homeowners insurance typically does not cover flooding. That is a separate policy, and there is often a 30-day waiting period.

Make a plan. Determine an emergency evacuation route and make sure you have a written list of emergency contacts. Don’t forget an inventory of any valuables, complete with serial numbers, in case you need it for insurance purposes.

And check on your neighbors. Creating a neighborhood evacuation plan wouldn’t hurt.