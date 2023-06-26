X

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Calmer day after overnight storms caused widespread damage

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

It’s going to be a much calmer day weatherwise Monday after overnight severe storms caused widespread damage across the Atlanta metro area. But stay alert because some isolated storms are still possible later in the afternoon.

Nice, sunny conditions Sunday quickly turned dark and stormy in the evening and overnight. Trees and powerlines were toppled, leaving homes damaged and thousands without power.

“Today is gonna be a lot quieter for us, so looking forward to that,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

ExploreLate storms left thousands in dark, trees overturned across metro area

Monday morning is starting off cool and partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. But keep at least a raincoat on hand because some isolated storms are possible later in the afternoon as a weak cold front moves in, bringing in a level one of five severe weather risk for much of North Georgia, Monahan said. That level of risk brings the possibility of hail and damaging wind gusts of about 40-60mph.

Any storms should stay mostly on the south side of the metro, though, and shouldn’t be as bad as yesterday’s weather.

Temperatures will warm up quickly as the day goes on, too, with a high climbing into the low 90s. Once the cold front gets past the metro area, the humidity will drop and clear up the sky, making for a very hot next few days, Monahan said. That means we are in for the hottest weather of the year so far, with near triple-digit heat in store.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Portman Holdings

Portman buys land to expand Junction Krog project along Beltline1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia leaders get serious about literacy, but are not ready to pay for it
1h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
9m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Q&A: CDC director reflects on her time helming the agency
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Q&A: CDC director reflects on her time helming the agency
1h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

When Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter stepped up to save a woman with depression
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Late storms left thousands in dark, trees overturned across metro area
10h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Above average temps, possible storms in the afternoon
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny first weekend of summer
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top