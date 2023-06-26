MONDAY’S WEATHER: Calmer day after overnight storms caused widespread damage

It’s going to be a much calmer day weatherwise Monday after overnight severe storms caused widespread damage across the Atlanta metro area. But stay alert because some isolated storms are still possible later in the afternoon.

Nice, sunny conditions Sunday quickly turned dark and stormy in the evening and overnight. Trees and powerlines were toppled, leaving homes damaged and thousands without power.

“Today is gonna be a lot quieter for us, so looking forward to that,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monday morning is starting off cool and partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. But keep at least a raincoat on hand because some isolated storms are possible later in the afternoon as a weak cold front moves in, bringing in a level one of five severe weather risk for much of North Georgia, Monahan said. That level of risk brings the possibility of hail and damaging wind gusts of about 40-60mph.

Any storms should stay mostly on the south side of the metro, though, and shouldn’t be as bad as yesterday’s weather.

Temperatures will warm up quickly as the day goes on, too, with a high climbing into the low 90s. Once the cold front gets past the metro area, the humidity will drop and clear up the sky, making for a very hot next few days, Monahan said. That means we are in for the hottest weather of the year so far, with near triple-digit heat in store.

