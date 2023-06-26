BreakingNews
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm watch for 8 counties
X

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm watch for 8 counties

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A late afternoon thunderstorm blew in fast and fierce, felling trees across metro Atlanta and leaving about 250,000 people without power.

And it may not be over yet. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several metro counties including Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties and several counties to the east, including Rockdale, Newton and Barrow.

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency has advised residents to seek shelter indoors and stay away from windows.

GreyStone Power, a power corporation that services Georgia residents, said severe thunderstorms have caused power outages for more than 16,000 of their clients this evening.

“This storm is bringing 60 mph wind gusts, which can cause trees and limbs outside of the right-of-way to hit lines. Crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

Other companies and cities have reported similar outages, and an estimated 25,000 remain without power.

Some of these power outages were caused by falling trees. Brian Ridenhour lives in Brookhaven and was working in his front yard when it started to rain around 6:30 p.m.

He headed inside and was sitting on his couch watching golf when he heard a light snap and then a rumble.

“Since I grew up on a farm, I am familiar with the sound of a tree falling,” Ridenhour said. “I was a good four steps from the other side of the house before I heard it hit the ground.”

Ridenhour has a degree in botany. He said the tree in question — a 30-inch red oak — was likely more than 80 years old.

“It’s stood up to many a storm,” Ridenhour said. “It’s an act of God.”

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Fighting darkness with light: Community united after Neo-Nazi rally at synagogue4h ago

Credit: Special Olympics Georgia

Cherokee kayaker earns silver medals at Special Olympics World Games
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Off-duty Atlanta police officer shot while working security downtown, cops say
6h ago

Credit: admin

Man struck and killed by train in DeKalb County
4h ago

Credit: admin

Man struck and killed by train in DeKalb County
4h ago

Credit: Joe Scarnici

Are management cuts at Turner Classic Movies a sign of bad things to come?
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: admin

Fire destroys 10 apartments in south Fulton
31m ago
Man struck and killed by train in DeKalb County
4h ago
Fighting darkness with light: Community united after Neo-Nazi rally at synagogue
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top