National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm watch for 8 counties

A late afternoon thunderstorm blew in fast and fierce, felling trees across metro Atlanta and leaving about 250,000 people without power.

And it may not be over yet. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several metro counties including Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties and several counties to the east, including Rockdale, Newton and Barrow.

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency has advised residents to seek shelter indoors and stay away from windows.

GreyStone Power, a power corporation that services Georgia residents, said severe thunderstorms have caused power outages for more than 16,000 of their clients this evening.

“This storm is bringing 60 mph wind gusts, which can cause trees and limbs outside of the right-of-way to hit lines. Crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

Other companies and cities have reported similar outages, and an estimated 25,000 remain without power.

Some of these power outages were caused by falling trees. Brian Ridenhour lives in Brookhaven and was working in his front yard when it started to rain around 6:30 p.m.

He headed inside and was sitting on his couch watching golf when he heard a light snap and then a rumble.

“Since I grew up on a farm, I am familiar with the sound of a tree falling,” Ridenhour said. “I was a good four steps from the other side of the house before I heard it hit the ground.”

Ridenhour has a degree in botany. He said the tree in question — a 30-inch red oak — was likely more than 80 years old.

“It’s stood up to many a storm,” Ridenhour said. “It’s an act of God.”