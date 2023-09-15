FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Some sun later today, soggy last weekend of summer ahead

Clean up efforts continue after flash flooding in parts of downtown
Atlanta Weather
By
Updated 27 minutes ago
Metro Atlanta is waking up to more rain Friday morning, but it’s nothing like the storms that caused major flash flooding that sent cars floating through Downtown streets the day before.

Crews are still cleaning up fallen trees and moving waterlogged cars that were swept away in the rush of water after the equivalent of three hours of rain fell within 15 minutes Thursday afternoon. The deluge caught many off guard, including students at Clark Atlanta University forced to evacuate as water surged through a campus building.

Georgia Aquarium employees also had to evacuate guests as water made its way inside the facility, closing the Baker Street attraction for the rest of the day.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storm parked over the city, dropping so much rain so quickly in an area predominantly covered in pavement, and the water simply had nowhere to go.

On Friday, the clouds are sticking around, but they shouldn’t produce the same volume of rain, and any downpours shouldn’t last all day, Monahan said. By the afternoon, showers will become more isolated, and “I think we’re gonna see a little bit of sunshine later today,” he said. “Friday night football and events going on for your Friday night should be pretty dry for this evening.”

ExploreParts of Downtown Atlanta had 3 hours of rain in just 15 minutes

Rain will return for the weekend, though — the last one of the summer. Fall arrives on Sept. 23. It won’t be a complete washout, but everyone will see at least some rain, Monahan said.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s today and through the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Toxic PFAS 'forever chemicals' found in drinking water across Georgia
