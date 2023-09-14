Students moved after flooding at Atlanta University Center

Clark Atlanta University officials said they are relocating some students into temporary housing Thursday after thunderstorms caused flooding to some of its residences.

The university said in a statement that remediation companies are also on campus removing water and making repairs.

One video posted on social media showed water gushing through one hallway with a young woman pounding against a door and someone screaming. At least three buildings around the Atlanta University Center, which includes Clark Atlanta, were impacted. Other images and video posted on social media showed several vehicles nearly submerged on nearby city streets.

Clark Atlanta, which has about 4,000 students, has the largest enrollment of the historically Black schools that are part of the Atlanta University Center. The private university is located about a mile west of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The storms flooded other parts of downtown Atlanta and prompted an evacuation of the Georgia Aquarium, closing the attraction for the rest of the day.