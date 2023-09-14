Parts of Downtown Atlanta had 3 hours of rain in just 15 minutes

Strong and quick-moving thunderstorms plowed through downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, flooding roads, impacting college students and prompting the evacuation of one of the city’s premier attractions.

According to city officials, rain gauges show that about three hours’ worth of rain came down in just 15 minutes in some areas of downtown Atlanta.

“The administration has deployed the full resources of the City to address the flash flooding incidents after heavy rain across the metro area. Our Department of Watershed Management has reported that intense storm fronts and hail moved through several communities,” Mayor Andre Dickens said Thursday evening. “While some are still struggling with flooding issues, most flooding areas are receding.”

In southeast Atlanta, a massive tree uprooted on the corner of Broyles and Sydney streets, coming down on a playground at the Grant Park Cooperative Preschool. The roots caused the brick sidewalk to rise and break apart, and a fence was damaged by the impact. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Employees at the Georgia Aquarium cleaned up rainwater inside the facility after flash flooding forced guests to evacuate. The issue was not related to any of the exhibits and none of the animals were impacted at the Baker Street building, an aquarium spokesperson confirmed.

The Georgia Aquarium closed for the remainder of the day, and guests who were inside the building at the time of the flood were provided an extra ticket for a later return date, the spokesperson said.

At Clark Atlanta University, floodwater rose so rapidly it stranded several drivers along Student Movement Boulevard, pushing vehicles around like boats.

Student Morgan Lee took video of water surging through a campus building. A person’s leg was temporarily stuck due to the the pressure of the water but was eventually freed, she said.

While the water quickly receded, the street remained coated in a thick layer of mud and debris and several vehicles were piled up.

“I’ve never seen nothing like this,” witness Marcus Murray told Channel 2 Action News. “I feel like I’m in a movie right now.”

University officials said they relocated some students into temporary housing and that remediation companies went to campus to remove water and make repairs. At least three buildings around the Atlanta University Center, which includes Clark Atlanta, were impacted.

At The Home Depot Backyard located at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, several tents were knocked down due to high winds and sudden downpours, stadium spokeswoman Heather Sautter said. The outdoor area was set up for Truist Night Market, which was canceled.

“There was some flooding on the roads outside on Northside (Drive). We did have some tents and things like that set up for an event on the The Home Depot Backyard that were all knocked over,” Sautter said.

