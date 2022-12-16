ajc logo
X

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Kicking off a cooling trend with lots of sunshine

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

North Georgia will turn much colder this weekend, but it will do so with lots of sunshine, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Friday kicks off a cooler weather pattern for the region, with a projected high of 53 degrees in Atlanta this afternoon. Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said temperatures will fall further on Saturday and Sunday.

“High temperatures, even with sunshine over the weekend, are going to be in the 40s,” he said. “It’s going to be chilly this weekend, and it’s going to get even colder as we head into the holiday week.”

By the end of next week, North Georgia could be in for the coldest weather seen in five years, he said. Monahan is calling for highs in the 30s over Christmas as a blast of Arctic air makes its way south from Canada.

On Friday, temperatures are starting in the 40s for much of the region. Monahan said Atlanta will break into the 50s after lunchtime and reach top temperatures by about 3 p.m.

“You’re going to have a lot of sunshine, though, to enjoy the afternoon with,” he said. “It’s going to be a nice day for us today. Tonight, quickly dropping after dark. Temperatures are going to drop down into the 30s.”

Saturday’s projected low is 37 degrees. It will be freezing cold on Sunday, according to Monahan, with a low of just 30 degrees in the forecast.

A weather system will spread some more clouds this way Saturday, but Monahan does not expect much rain to come from them. Most of the wet weather will stay well to the south, he said. The sky should clear out again by Sunday.

The next chance for showers in metro Atlanta is Tuesday, according to the latest forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
1h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
14h ago

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
14h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: After overnight rain, Atlanta dries out and sunshine returns
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain likely when storms reach Georgia tonight
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy and cooler before the next chance of rain
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
18h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top