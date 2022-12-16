FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Kicking off a cooling trend with lots of sunshine

“You’re going to have a lot of sunshine, though, to enjoy the afternoon with,” he said. “It’s going to be a nice day for us today. Tonight, quickly dropping after dark. Temperatures are going to drop down into the 30s.”

Saturday’s projected low is 37 degrees. It will be freezing cold on Sunday, according to Monahan, with a low of just 30 degrees in the forecast.

A weather system will spread some more clouds this way Saturday, but Monahan does not expect much rain to come from them. Most of the wet weather will stay well to the south, he said. The sky should clear out again by Sunday.

The next chance for showers in metro Atlanta is Tuesday, according to the latest forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.