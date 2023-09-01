FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Fall-like temps to kick off college football, holiday weekend

If metro Atlanta was going to get an early taste of fall weather, there is no better time than the kickoff of college football over a long holiday weekend.

Highs in the low 80s are in store Friday and Saturday, and after a cloudy day Friday, the weekend should see nothing but sunshine, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. The most noticeable difference will be a drop in humidity this weekend, thanks in part to dry air moving in behind Idalia.

“Looks to be like a stunning Labor Day weekend,” Kramlich said of the forecast. “Today we’re going to pop in the chance for a few isolated showers, a lot of clouds, and then more sun moves in for the rest of the weekend.”

More moisture is coming in from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, leading to a 20% chance of a shower this afternoon across the western suburbs. The rain should not last long, and Kramlich said it will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s for any Friday night football plans, including the Georgia Tech kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For those headed to Athens for the University of Georgia’s season opener Saturday evening, Kramlich said temperatures should be in the upper 70s to low 80s at kickoff and drop back into the low 70s by 9 p.m.

“We cannot get a better weekend to kick off college football,” she said. “It is here and it is going to be feeling like fall, even though fall officially begins on Sept. 23, which is about 22 days away.”

That fall feeling won’t last long. By Labor Day on Monday, 90s return to Atlanta’s forecast. And by Tuesday, the city should be well above average for this time of year with a projected high of 94.

