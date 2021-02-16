Home Depot founders reunite: $40M for vets, 1st responders health

Starting from scratch in the late 1970s, Blank, Marcus and co-founder Ken Langone built what became Georgia’s largest publicly traded company. Home Depot now has about 2,300 stores and more than 400,000 employees. It generated more than $110 billion in sales in 2019.

Blank and Marcus, who have differences in style and politics, have stay connected over the years.

“We have a policy,” Marcus told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a 2019 interview. “Arthur and I, we don’t solicit each other on anything. I don’t solicit him on politics. I don’t solicit him on any of my charitable things. And he doesn’t solicit me. … But when we get together, we do talk about what we are doing. And if one of us wants to join with the other, we do it.”

They have separately given heavily to causes, many of which are tied to metro Atlanta, such as Marcus’ nearly $250 million gift to create the Georgia Aquarium. In October, Blank’s foundation announced a $200 million donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. In December, Blank’s foundation announced an $80 million gift to the Shepherd Center, the largest grant in the Atlanta-based rehabilitation center’s 45-year history.

Sinise, an actor with a long list of TV and movie credits including playing Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump, has been active for years in efforts to support veterans.

Hundreds of thousands of service members have suffered traumatic brain injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Others have also been affected by post-traumatic stress, as have first responders. The impacts can appear in many forms, from depression and anxiety to suicide and substance abuse.

In a released statement, Marcus said, “We’ve lost more veterans to suicide than we have on the battlefields of the Global War on Terror. Our veterans and their families put their lives on the line for us and they deserve the highest level of care available.”

Blank said “I couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Bernie Marcus again to support a cause that’s important to both of us, the well-being of the individuals in our armed forces and our first responders.”