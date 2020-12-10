Metro Atlanta rehab hospital gets big give from Home Depot co-founder

Alana Shepherd, Shepherd Center co-founder and chairman of the board, wrote in a press release that gifts from the Marcus family helped grow the center’s offerings beyond a singular focus on patients with spinal cord injuries.

Marcus, 91, wrote that “Billi and I are excited to be a part of Shepherd Center’s next chapters, which will save and change even more patients’ lives from catastrophic injuries and neurological conditions.”

Read the AJC story about Eden Schroeder, the Gwinnett County 18-year-old recovering from a Nov. 27 spinal cord injury at the Shepherd Center.

Marcus challenged other businesses and individuals to support the center.

For decades, Marcus has given heavily to non-profits, including some that have been particularly important in metro Atlanta.

He gave $250 million to launch and grow the Georgia Aquarium in downtown. He ponied up millions of dollars for an autism center in Atlanta, millions more for a trauma center and a stroke and neuroscience center at Grady Health System and additional millions for a 16-story tower and centers at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

In an interview last year with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he said he has donated about $2 billion to more than 300 organizations and expects to give away billions more, accounting for most of his remaining wealth.