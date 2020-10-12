Children’s Healthcare names new hospital after Arthur Blank following $200M donation

The $1.5 billion project will include a 19-story tower with two wings and additional operating rooms, specialty beds and diagnostic equipment. There will also be space for clinical research, clinical trials and overall patient care within the 1.5 million-square-foot hospital. Children’s Healthcare said more than a fourth of the 78-acre campus will consist of greenspace.

“It’s a great honor for me and my family to be connected to Children’s, and a great honor for us to be connected to a system that has dealt with research, illness and disease for most precious commodities that we have in the world, our children,” Arthur Blank said in the release. “The work they are doing right here in our backyard will make a difference forever, and that’s very meaningful to me, my family and our associates."