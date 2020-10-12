Children’s Healthcare names new hospital after Arthur Blank following $200M donation

After receiving the largest donation in its history, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta announced that it will be naming its newest hospital after Arthur Blank.
The Arthur M. Blank Hospital, which will be located at North Druid Hills Road and I-85 in Brookhaven, is expected to open in 2025, according to a Monday morning news release. The naming decision comes after the Arthur M. Blank Foundation donated $200 million to the pediatric hospital.
Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
The $1.5 billion project will include a 19-story tower with two wings and additional operating rooms, specialty beds and diagnostic equipment. There will also be space for clinical research, clinical trials and overall patient care within the 1.5 million-square-foot hospital. Children’s Healthcare said more than a fourth of the 78-acre campus will consist of greenspace.
“It’s a great honor for me and my family to be connected to Children’s, and a great honor for us to be connected to a system that has dealt with research, illness and disease for most precious commodities that we have in the world, our children,” Arthur Blank said in the release. “The work they are doing right here in our backyard will make a difference forever, and that’s very meaningful to me, my family and our associates."
Blank, a co-founder of The Home Depot and the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, had donated nearly $10 million to Children’s Healthcare since 2001, according to the release.
A small naming celebration took place Saturday and involved Blank’s family, associates from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the hospital’s leadership and board. The $200 million donation is the largest the Blank Foundation has made since its formation in 1995, and the hospital said its the largest donation to ever go to a freestanding pediatric hospital.
“Today’s milestone marks an important step in making this hospital a reality, which will ensure we can meet the growing patient demand, bring hope to families and provide access to the unique specialized care offered by Children’s,” hospital CEO Donna Hyland said in the release. “We are beyond grateful to Arthur and his family foundation for this generous donation to help our mission grow and inspire others to give to Children’s.”