Sports Insider: Buzzin’ about the Braves, plus more on star athletes

55 minutes ago

Sports fans can dive into the return of Braves Fest, with players motivated to improve on last season’s outcome in the playoffs — and glad to meet 40,000 of the Braves’ biggest fans this weekend — in the latest Sports Insider.

This week’s 49-page digital magazine also takes an up-close look at the details of how NFL players cope with the punishment that a full season places on their minds and bodies, and the details of just how forceful a full-speed tackle is.

Also, readers can find analysis of what broke down when college quarterback-to-be Jaden Rashada called off his intent to play for the University of Florida and the perceptions it creates about NIL’s presence in the sport.

Plus: Check out a preview of the first round of this summer’s NFL draft, a look at a basketball coach who brought back lessons from a trip coaching in Africa, insights into one of sports’ top influencers in gymnast Olivia Dunne, and reactions from MLS players about the death of a former Atlanta United player — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more sports coverage in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Among our coverage is an “After the Game” look at last night’s Hawks action.

