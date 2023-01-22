Sports Insider: Buzzin’ about the Braves, plus more on star athletes

Sports fans can dive into the return of Braves Fest, with players motivated to improve on last season’s outcome in the playoffs — and glad to meet 40,000 of the Braves’ biggest fans this weekend — in the latest Sports Insider.
This week’s 49-page digital magazine also takes an up-close look at the details of how NFL players cope with the punishment that a full season places on their minds and bodies, and the details of just how forceful a full-speed tackle is.
Also, readers can find analysis of what broke down when college quarterback-to-be Jaden Rashada called off his intent to play for the University of Florida and the perceptions it creates about NIL’s presence in the sport.
Plus: Check out a preview of the first round of this summer’s NFL draft, a look at a basketball coach who brought back lessons from a trip coaching in Africa, insights into one of sports’ top influencers in gymnast Olivia Dunne, and reactions from MLS players about the death of a former Atlanta United player — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more sports coverage in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
Among our coverage is an “After the Game” look at last night’s Hawks action.
