Your health care and the election: What do you want to know?

Do you know your stuff? This November, it’s not just candidates on the ballot — in Georgia, important issues are at play that will impact folks across party lines. We’ve talked to voters from the Georgia coast to the northern and eastern borders of our state. And you’ve told us the things that matter most to you: crime and gun violence, economy, health, housing and immigration.

I’m Ariel Hart, I cover health and health care for the AJC. I’ve written stories on subjects like: What do Georgians face when we seek health care? Why is it so expensive? Where does the money go? How can you stay healthy? If you need care, what is being done to make it accessible? Not to mention, half of Georgia counties don’t have an OB/GYN? Seriously?

These are actually big national health care issues, and Georgia is on the front lines. Whoever wins the White House and Congressional seats in November will make decisions about the nation’s health care. How that plays out in Georgia depends on how you mark your ballot on Nov. 5. State legislators will be on the ballot too.