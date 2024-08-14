Rent is high. Owning a home? Even harder. Ask us about GA’s housing crisis

Do you know your stuff? Voters from across Georgia have told us that the housing crisis, in addition to the economy, healthcare, crime and immigration are among the topics most important to them this election season.

I’m Matt Reynolds and I cover housing for the AJC. In Atlanta and Georgia, the high cost of buying a home or renting an apartment is on people’s minds, especially as we near this year’s election. For the first time in decades, homeownership is out of reach for many Americans, with some juggling priorities just to make rent or sacrificing basic needs like groceries. Many might be wondering if the situation will improve. But whatever happens in November, lawmakers and policymakers will have to address the housing crisis in the city, state and nation.

I want to help you understand the complex issues around housing. This includes reporting on what can be done to address the housing shortage, change local and state laws curbing development, and bridge the gap so more families have a chance to get into their first home.