‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden

The music moves fluidly between some classic orchestral epics, such as Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons — Winter” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9,” to recognizable movie tunes like the “Mission: Impossible” theme song, “Lilo & Stitch’s” “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” the theme song “Soar” from “Masters of the Air,” and “The Muppet Show.” Some love songs and sultry numbers are included: an acoustic version of “Hallelujah,” Percy Faith’s “Summertime” and a Louis Armstrong love song. At times, the lights mimic nature — blue steaks of rain, white flashes of lighting, hues of fiery red. Other times, rainbows of color dance along the strings.

“I haven’t seen lights since I was a little kid. This brought back a lot of memories and had a lot of sentimental value. It really brought me back to kid life,” said Justin Wilson, a 25-year-old raised in Atlanta now living in Stone Mountain who was seeing the show for the first time. “We drank spiked eggnog … They really brought the vibe.”

Beyond “Nature’s Wonder,” guests will enjoy several other light, garden and holiday displays. A toy train weaves through a miniature holiday village with detailed buildings including Santa’s North Pole Workshop and the Grinch’s Crumpit Coal factory. The garden’s Ice Goddess, a 25-foot sculpture of a beautiful woman with flowing locks of hair, sparkles with 15,000 lights.

Out front of the Fuqua Conservatory, spheres and cones light up on the lawn, timed to music. Visitors can go inside the conservatory and orchid center, which feels even more magical when lit by twinkling green lasers. Exiting the orchid center, a Christmas tree made of 524 Poinsettias is a festive place for a family photo.

Outside, a DJ spins music, a bartender serves cocktails or hot cocoa and firepits welcome visitors to roast s’mores, which are sold from a vendor booth. The garden’s “Alice in Wonderland” sculptures are lit up, including the towering White Rabbit, chess set and Cheshire Cat.

Some other fun facts about “Garden Lights, Holiday Lights”: the total length of all light strings in the show measure more than 60 miles, and it took 7, 288 hours to install the show.

IF YOU GO

“Garden Lights, Holiday Lights” will be open nightly from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. (last entry at 10 p.m.) from now until Jan. 12. Adult general admission tickets start at $39.95. There are 13 value nights throughout the season with discounted prices. Admission after 9:30 p.m. will be available on select nights for $19.95. Parking is limited. For more information and to purchase tickets online visit atlantabg.org.