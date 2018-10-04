Smithgall Woods State Park 61 Tsalaki Trail, Helen. 706-878-3087.

This Helen property was donated to the state by Charles A. Smithgall, a well-known philanthropist and conservationist whose legacy continues in multiple arenas, including a Humane Society nearby. Smithgall Woods State Park holds many options for big groups looking to make a weekend of it, offering six cabins and multiple picnic areas for down time. Take a trip to this mountainous state park and enjoy miles of trails as well as bird watching, archery and catch-and-release trout fishing.

Pine Mountain 101 E Broad St., Pine Mountain. 800-441-3502.

Touted as one of Georgia's more unusual mountains, Pine Mountain is the southernmost mountain in the eastern United States and has more than 40 miles of trails. That includes the 23 mile Pine Mountain trail in nearby F. D. Roosevelt State Park. One of the most distinctive characteristics about this park is the diverse array of wildlife and botany that comes with such varied terrain and habitats. Nearby, history buffs can check out Franklin D. Roosevelt's Little White House, one of Georgia's most popular historic destinations.

Coosa Bald Accessible via Vogel State Park. 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville. 706-745-2628.

Maybe some of Georgia's overlooked mountains aren't so much neglected as they are intentionally skipped over. After all, not everyone is up for a hardy hike just to catch the best view. Coosa Bald, Georgia's tenth-highest peak, walks that line with a 12.9-mile out and back trek to the top with several elevation changes along the way, making for a great hike for moderate hikers looking to up their skills. Unless you're camping, (permit required) you'll need to start early in the morning to make this a day hike. Dress warmly: Even when the valleys below are clear and dry, this peak has been known to see its share of snowfall.

Grassy Mountain Tower Trail Near Chatsworth.

Cast out into the Cohutta wilderness and take a hike up Grassy Mountain for panoramic views and a beautiful mountaintop lake. Hikers will traipse across wooden bridges and beside beaver dams for 2.6 miles to the summit, where they will find a fire tower that provides a unique picture of the surrounding mountains. This view comes with a price, though, so remember to prepare for rocky roads and an off-the-grid experience before setting out into this wilderness unprepared.

More places to visit in and near Atlanta