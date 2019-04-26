Whether you want to meander through colorful and vibrant forests, or you’re looking for an invigorating ascent to the top of a mountain, Georgia boasts some of the country’s most picturesque hikes, many of which are located nearly right out of your own back door.
These nine hikes will give you more than just a good workout. In fact, you'll find that each of these trails has a little something special to offer hikers of every skill level.
Sope Creek Trails
3760 Paper Mill Road SE, Marietta, www.atlantatrails.com
3 miles
Notable features: Historic paper mill ruins, gorgeous hardwoods, views of Sibley Pond
In the heart of Marietta, you'll get a chance to explore the Sope Creek Trail system, which is located next to the Chattahoochee River and offers a wide array of scenic views, lush foliage and unique features that make this hike truly special. Along the trail, hikers will see the castle-like remains of a historic Civil War-era paper mill, the beautiful and serene Sibley Pond and miles of trails perfect for any outdoor enthusiast.
Vickery Creek
85 Mill St., Roswell, www.georgiatrails.com
6.3 miles
Notable features: Old Roswell Mill ruins, Old Roswell Covered Bridge
Along the multi-use paths of these historic trails, hikers will enjoy discovering the Old Roswell Mill ruins and Old Roswell Covered Bridge, along with a varied and challenging route that takes you to the top of the knoll and features scenic views of Vickery Creek.
Sawnee Mountain Indian Seats Trail
4075 Spot Road, Cumming, www.atlantatrails.com
4 miles
Notable features: Mountain top rock outcroppings, panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, abandoned gold mine
Accessible at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve, this 4-mile hike travels along a mild incline to the top of Sawnee Mountain, where you will see the "Indian Seats," rock outcroppings that offer unbeatable panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. Along the way, you'll see the amazingly creepy remnants of an abandoned gold mine, guarded by an iron grate.
DeSoto Falls Trail
Trailhead located 18 miles north of Dahlonega, www.georgiatrails.com
2.4 miles
Notable features: Stunning waterfall views, mountain streams, viewing platform under waterfall, rhododendron
Thought to have been traveled by Hernando DeSoto's men in the 1500s, the DeSoto Falls Trail enables hikers to experience multiple breathtaking waterfall views, including a viewing platform hidden right underneath the flowing falls. Throughout the trails, you'll find mountain streams, including Frogtown Creek, clear ponds and plenty of photo opportunities for those shutterbugs out there.
Big Trees Trail
7645 Roswell Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, www.georgiatrails.com
1.2 miles
Notable features: Large boulders, gurgling stream, picturesque views
If you're looking for that perfect local hike that makes you feel like you're out in the middle of the forest, Big Trees Trail has your name on it. Following the Chattahoochee River tributary Power's Branch, this streamside hike features massive granite boulders, tree canopies, wetlands and cascading creeks.
Arabia Mountain
3350 Klondike Rd., Lithonia, www.georgiatrails.com
2.3 miles
Notable features: Giant gneiss outcroppings, lake views, vernal pools, cairn-led trail
From red moss and vernal pools, to rocky outcroppings and rare trees, Arabia Mountain makes the perfect hiking stop for people interested in unusual and unique flora. Formed from gneiss, the outcroppings found at Arabia Mountain will make you feel like you're on another planet. To protect the beauty and ecosystem found within the area, make sure to stay on the cairn-led path when hiking.
Wolfden Loop
Located near Warm Springs, www.atlantatrails.com
6.7 miles
Notable features: Diverse foliage, animal habitats, hand-carved stone steps, multiple waterfalls, wooden bridges
Perfect for animal lovers, Wolfden Loop really lives up to its name. This nearly 7-mile loop includes beaver ponds and a rocky wolf's den, along with a path that takes you through stunning grasslands, towering trees and multiple tumbling waterfalls. Hikers will also enjoy the thrill of climbing hand-carved stone steps and crossing quaint wooden bridges.
Kennesaw Mountain Trail
900 Kennesaw Mountain Dr., Kennesaw, www.georgiatrails.com
1.1 miles
Notable features: Civil War structures and sites, panoramic views
Hikers interested in a little history will enjoy the Kennesaw Mountain Trail, which takes you on a nearly 100-foot climb up to the top of Kennesaw Mountain. Throughout this interpretive trail, hikers will get a chance to see actual Civil War structures and sites, including rifle pits, gun embankments and trenches, ending at the panoramic overlook with sweeping views of the surrounding area.
Amicalola Falls Trail
418 Amicalola Falls State Park Rd., Dawsonville, www.atlantatrails.com
2.3 miles
Notable features: Stunning waterfall climb, picturesque views
This 2.3-mile trail takes you up 600 stairs right alongside Amicalola Falls, a breathtaking 730-foot waterfall churning and tumbling down a rocky cliff. Throughout this majestic hike, you’ll feel the misty coolness coming off of the waterfall and see lush ferns, towering trees and vibrant wildflowers along the rigorous trail.
