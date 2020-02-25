Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate

"Maintain humanity under 500,000,000"

"Guide reproduction wisely"

"Unite humanity with a living new language"

"Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court"

"Be not a cancer on the Earth — leave room for nature"

Christian cited other methods for reforming society in his 1986 book, "Common Sense Renewed," in which he claims there was "no mysterious purpose or ulterior motives" behind the monument.

Nonetheless, the mystery behind its creation, the foreign languages used, the references to nature and its resemblance to Stonehenge help fuel many controversies about the Georgia Guidestones. Conspiracy theorists and fringe religious groups often suggest it represents more sinister intentions. Many links are also made between long-rumored secret societies that originated centuries ago in Europe.

Wiley and Prime detail these examples thoroughly in their book. In fact, virtually every major news outlet and conspiracy theory blog have written about the monument, including the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, BBC and WIRED Magazine. AJC.com also included the stones in a recent roundup of Georgia's "weird side."

The negative attention garnered by the stones has resulted in multiple instances of vandalism this past decade after remaining relatively untouched until 2008. That year a YouTube video emerged of an unknown individual — later identified as known conspiracy theorist Jim Stachowiak— denouncing the stones amid concerns of a "New World Order" single government.

Alex Jones, another outspoken figure who often offers unsubstantiated conspiracy theories on his InfoWars.com website, called the stones "a cold testament to the Elite's sacred mission" in his 2008 documentary, "Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement."

Others offer simpler explanations behind the monument's controversial passages, suggesting Cold War fears likely prompted the inscriptions as guidelines to follow in case existing society collapses.

For better or worse, the monument attracts a lot of attention. Elberton is called "The Granite Capital of the World," and the Georgia Guidestones help reinforce that reputation. The stones are also the top tourism destination listed on the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce website.

“Its value is in the fact that it is open to personal interpretation and that it engenders discussion about the ways in which those interpretations differ,” Wiley and Prime wrote in their “Georgia Guidestones” book.