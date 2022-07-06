BreakingNews
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion

What are the Georgia Guidestones? The Georgia Guidestones can be found in a remote field just north of Elberton, about a two-hour drive northeast of Atlanta. The monument consists of four strategically placed rectangular stones standing 19-feet-3-inches tall and a capstone slab atop the installation. More than 4,000 characters in several languages are inscribed throughout the piece, which debuted March 22, 1980. Robert C. Christian is the credited mastermind behind the guidestones, but his true identity

20 minutes ago

State and local police are investigating an early morning explosion Wednesday that partially destroyed a controversial monument in in Elbert County in east Georgia.

The explosion was reported around 4 a.m. and blew apart a portion of the Georgia Guidestones, a Stonehenge-like granite monument erected in 1980 that has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, including those associated with the widespread and cult-like QAnon conspiracy community.

The monument, a tourist attraction for the rural community, sits in a field seven miles north of Elberton and is made up of four 19-foot-tall granite slabs inscribed with instructions for “the conservation of mankind” written in 12 languages. The inscriptions urge humanity to live harmoniously, rule fairly and protect the environment, but further instructions to limit the world population to 500 million and establish a world court have attracted criticism from fringe groups who fear the rise of a one world government or other baseless conspiracies.

The identities of those who paid to have the monument erected are a closely held secret, which has only fueled speculation as to their meaning.

Kandiss Taylor, a minor Republican candidate for governor who has echoed many conspiracy theories, published a campaign video before the GOP primary promising to destroy the monument, which she linked to “the Satanic Cabal,” an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy that the world is run by a secret society of pedophile elites. Taylor received 3.4% of the primary vote.

Photos posted online Wednesday appear to show at least one of the four pillars in ruins. The GBI’s bomb disposal team was investigating the site Wednesday morning. Taylor took to Twitter Wednesday to praise the attack on the monument.

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones,” she wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the GBI Athens office at (706) 552-2309 or the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

