Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion

Kandiss Taylor, a minor Republican candidate for governor who has echoed many conspiracy theories, published a campaign video before the GOP primary promising to destroy the monument, which she linked to “the Satanic Cabal,” an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy that the world is run by a secret society of pedophile elites. Taylor received 3.4% of the primary vote.

Photos posted online Wednesday appear to show at least one of the four pillars in ruins. The GBI’s bomb disposal team was investigating the site Wednesday morning. Taylor took to Twitter Wednesday to praise the attack on the monument.

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones,” she wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the GBI Athens office at (706) 552-2309 or the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.