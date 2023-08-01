Donald Glover and brother to write “Lando” Star Wars series

Exclusive
You might want to buckle up, baby.

Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen, are taking over the new Disney+ series, “Lando.”

The Glover Brothers, who grew up in Atlanta (Stephen was born here) and who star in (Donald) and produce (both) the FX show “Atlanta,” are taking over writing the show from “Haunted Mansion” director Justin Simien, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Oh, and Donald Glover will again be playing the title character.

The series, which was originally announced in 2020, will follow the charming good guy/bad guy/good guy again Lando Calrissian, who was first portrayed by legendary actor Billy Dee Williams in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Donald Glover took over the role in 2018, playing a young Lando in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic (expletive), it really had people experience time,” Glover told GQ in April.

“People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

The deal to bring the Glovers on board was sealed before the writers strike began in May and the actors strike followed.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

