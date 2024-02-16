This week, our world feels like Usher’s world. And even though that epic Super Bowl show was in Las Vegas, Atlanta is the center of his world.

His homecoming day on Wednesday was a busy one, beginning with the morning presentation of the Phoenix Award from Mayor Andre Dickens at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the afternoon, he headed to Clark Atlanta University to talk to students and to receive a $25,000 gift from Amazon to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Usher’s New Look, his nonprofit that supports and encourages youth to become leaders and global citizens.