Lawmakers, students hold ‘Usher Raymond Appreciation Day’ at Clark Atlanta

Usher was presented at Clark Atlanta with a plethora of awards and honors from the state of Georgia and local organizations including the city of Atlanta naming Feb. 14 as “Usher Raymond Appreciation Day” in Fulton County.

The superstar singer said he never imagined how much appreciation Atlanta showed him when he started his work in the city.

“This is a city of belief. This is a city that says if you want it, you can actually achieve it,” Usher said. “I carry the ‘A’ with me everywhere I go.”

Amazon also presented a $25,000 donation to celebrate 25 years of Usher’s New Look Foundation that is geared to support under-resourced youth with comprehensive programming and engagement, developing students from middle school through college. The program has reached over 55,000 youth, officials said.

“For those active participants, they have 100% high school graduation rate and 98% of their children actually enroll in college,” said Terreta A. Rodgers, Atlanta Region Amazon Head of Community Affairs. “This is a phenomenal moment.”

Several students from the New Look Foundation joined on stage as Usher was awarded the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award for his community service and involvement. Acclaimed producer, L.A. Reid, the former CEO of Epic Records, also represented Usher at the rally as Usher’s long time mentor.

Usher was preceded by performances from the Greek sororities and fraternities at Clark Atlanta. He was welcomed by the marching band who played a medley of his songs during his entrance. Usher encouraged students to stay engaged with Atlanta and embrace their college community.

Usher choosing to come back to Atlanta and to the AUC brings an inspiration that is needed for rising Black artists, several students said.

“It shows a sense of unification between Clark Atlanta University and the city of Atlanta,” said Jayden Williams, a junior majoring in political science from Stockbridge. “Having people who are well known and in that mainstream of entertainment, Black at that, just shows us the level of excellence we want to produce here at Clark Atlanta University.”

“The student body gets a sense of progress — a sense where did he come from and where did he star,” said Williams, who is serving as a White House scholar for Clark Atlanta.

Students from Morehouse College and Spelman College attended as well.

“This visit shows that there are celebrities that care enough about the next generation of move makers to stop by and interact with us,” Spelman senior Briaja Gilbert said. “Usher visiting the AUC proves that HBCUs are not forgotten nor left out of the conversation.”

Usher said he’s looking to continue installing mentorship and resources for youth around Atlanta.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter,” he said.