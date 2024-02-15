Following Usher’s all-day homecoming celebration after the Super Bowl

The sunny day kicked off with Mayor Dickens presenting Usher with the city’s highest honor, the Phoenix Award, for his contributions to entertainment, business and philanthropy.

“We all are committed to saving our young people and pushing them further into their careers, and Usher does that,” Mayor Dickens said.

“We had to celebrate and give him this honor for making great music, hiring great people around him, and putting Atlanta’s culture out to the public nationally and internationally. Young people are going to see Usher, and they’re going to dream. He is our Atlanta ambassador.”

Following a pep rally-like performance from Booker T. Washington High School’s marching band and dance team, there was a new unveiling of Usher’s Crown Jewel of Excellence emblem on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame. Located on a sidewalk adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Usher originally earned the bronze plaque in 2021.

“This is the beginning of something that’s going to continue to grow,” Usher said. “When I’m dead and gone, these paved roads will mean so much more to so many people because of what this city produces. This is officially the United States of Atlanta.”

LaFace Records cofounder Antonio “L.A.” Reid, who is now Usher’s business partner in a new recording label named Mega, was in awe seeing Usher get his flowers. Reid acknowledged his former LaFace staff’s efforts towards Usher’s popularity.

“The work we all did together led to the greatest entertainer in the world,” Reid said. “For that, I’m super proud.”

Others in attendance further lauded Usher’s talent and dedication to his craft.

“These are the streets we walked in, played in and dreamed in before we ever made it,” said Dallas Austin. “It’s incredible. Seeing our names here means more than anything.”

Tamika Rish, senior vice president of experience for the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, agreed. “Music and culture are core to our fabric. Honoring Usher three days after he has the highest-viewed Super Bowl of all-time is really special for us, and being right outside of our building makes it even cooler,” she said. “It was a really special tribute not just for Usher’s career but all of Atlanta.”

Later that afternoon, only a few blocks away at Clark Atlanta University, Usher stopped to share words of encouragement to Atlanta University Center students.

The crooner was welcomed outside Henderson Student Center, homecoming-season-style, with Clark Atlanta’s marching band performing renditions of the single “Good Good” from his new album, and other hits like “OMG” and “U Don’t Have to Call.”

“This is a city of belief that says if you want it, you can actually achieve it,” Usher told the students. “Everything me and my mother said actually happened, exactly that way we said it, but what we couldn’t see is the exceptional love and greetings from the people. This moment can be yours if you want it.”

Usher, who this year is nominated for three NAACP Image Awards, was presented with resolutions from both the Georgia House and Senate, along with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award.

Fulton County representatives also officially declared February 14 “Usher Raymond Day.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of him for being a hometown hero,” says State Senator Sonya Halpern. “His career has been incredible, from the work he’s doing in the community to his actual work as an entertainer. We know everywhere he goes, he represents Georgia.”

State Representative Carl Gilliard also awarded Usher the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus’s Music Legacy Award. “Coming back to the Atlanta University Center is tremendous and powerful,” said Gillard. “He brought it back to The A, so we wanted to bring The A to him, with open arms.”

Usher got the roaring CAU crowd further hyped when he left six individual tickets, under random seats, to his upcoming “Past Present Future” tour happening later this year. And DJ Mars, a Clark Atlanta alumnus who served as Usher’s house DJ during his Las Vegas residency, was on campus to provide the soundtrack for the event.

“It was very inspirational because of how much success Usher has,” says Deasia Mears, a senior CAU student from Philadelphia who chose mass media arts as her major field of study. “He took time out of his day to come here on our campus.”

The youth from Usher’s nonprofit, Usher’s New Look, were also present at Clark Atlanta to witness his glory. The organization received a $25,000 gift from Amazon to commemorate its 25th anniversary this year.

“His philanthropic work is hitting an amazing mark,” says Usher’s New Look president and CEO Careisha Moore. “Twenty-five years is no easy feat for any business or nonprofit. Continuing to do the work to impact young people, and being at the helm in this moment, feels just right.”

“This was an amazing experience, and I wouldn’t have missed this for the world,” Dutchtown High School senior and New Look participant Idris Ali added. “Being in New Look has helped me better understand myself and believe I can achieve things I’ve never done before. It’s taught me how to be a real human being.”

The day ended on a high note with a listening party for Usher’s ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” at Red Martini. Music executives and recording artists came out to toast and turn up with cocktails to close out the citywide day of appreciation. There was also plenty of buzz in the air about Usher’s upcoming tour.

“I hope the rest of the world can feel the love that comes from this city,” Usher said to the late-night crowd which included rappers Nelly, Ludacris, T.I., and Killer Mike, along with Mayor Dickens, producer Bryan-Michael Cox as the evening’s deejay, and Reid, flanked by several former LaFace Records staffers encircling Usher as he enjoyed hookah smoke and the company of his peers, family and friends.

“Atlanta is a city of belief. It allowed me to be that phoenix to rise, and have the tenacity to go out and share this culture that I found here,” he said while smiling. “It don’t stop there. This is just the beginning, and I’m really excited about it.”