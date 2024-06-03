Travel

Timed-entry reservations at Rocky Mountain National Park now permanent

Day Use Visitor Access Plan began during pandemic as a way to restrict visitor numbers during peak periods
Reservations are required for entry to the Bear Lake corridor at Rocky Mountain National Park from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. After visitors enter the park, they must show their reservations for Bear Lake at a separate kiosk (shown). Reservations for the rest of the park are required only between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (John Meyer/Denver Post/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Reservations are required for entry to the Bear Lake corridor at Rocky Mountain National Park from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. After visitors enter the park, they must show their reservations for Bear Lake at a separate kiosk (shown). Reservations for the rest of the park are required only between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (John Meyer/Denver Post/TNS)
By John Meyer – The Denver Post
32 minutes ago

The “pilot” timed-entry reservation system for Rocky Mountain National Park, first imposed in 2020 during the pandemic and continued in subsequent years as a means to restrict visitor numbers during peak periods, has been adopted as permanent by the National Park Service.

The NPS finalized the Day Use Visitor Access Plan, according to an NPS news release posted on Thursday, following a mandatory environmental assessment and an official finding that adopting the plan “will not constitute impairment of the resources of the park.”

The process of formulating a management strategy to flatten the explosive growth of park visitation began in 2016 under then-superintendent Darla Sidles. The finding of no significant adverse effect was signed by park superintendent Gary Ingram, who succeeded Sidles last August, and Katharine Hammond, NPS regional director.

ExploreReddit reveals most underrated U.S. national parks
Gary Ingram, Rocky Mountain National Park’s newest superintendent, poses for a portrait with Longs Peak in the background near the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center. He grew up in California's Yosemite National Park and began his park service career there as a ranger, giving him a love for great mountains. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

“The plan establishes two timed-entry reservation systems from late May through mid-October, one for the Bear Lake Road Corridor and one for the rest of the park,” the release states. “This is similar to what the park has piloted the last three summers and is the current operational plan for this summer. The reservation systems have been successful at spreading visitor use out throughout the day and throughout the park.”

The seasonal reservation requirement went into effect last week. Reservations for the Bear Lake corridor are required through Oct. 20. The reservation requirement for the rest of the park expires Oct. 14. Reservations are available through recreation.gov.

About the Author

John Meyer
Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Georgia court sets Oct. 4 as tentative hearing date in Fani Willis appeal28m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges rule against Fearless Fund grant for Black women
16m ago

Credit: Special

INSIDE CITY HALL
Frustration brews over MARTA Five Points station closure

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?
The Latest

Reddit reveals most underrated U.S. national parks
51m ago
Disney’s Tiana’s Bayou opens next month; here’s what to know
Millennials and Gen Z are embracing the gap year
Featured

Credit: courtesy photo

What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?
PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar