BreakingNews
What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta
Travel

This 5-hour road trip takes you on a majestic ride through Georgia

Who needs to plan an expensive vacation when you’re surrounded by beauty?

These are the best hikes in Atlanta
By
0 minutes ago

Planning your next vacation or weekend getaway can be exciting and exhausting. If you don’t want the fuss of airport traffic, long lines at TSA or risk flight cancellations, then why not a road trip?

There are plenty of scenic views and interesting stops all throughout Georgia. So, if you’re one to take a hike, bask in a watering hole, ogle over picturesque scenery or inhale the scents of the outdoors, this five-hour road trip is perfect for you.

Six places along the Google Map trail, starting at Cloudland Canyon State Park and ending at Tallulah Gorge State Park, offer breathtaking, memory-making stops.

Explore3 ‘not hot’ vacation destinations to avoid the crowds
Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

icon to expand image

Credit: Google Maps

ExploreRaise a glass to Georgia’s vineyards along the ‘wine highway’

Cloudland Canyon State Park

With more than 60 miles of trails, Cloudland Canyon is home to beautiful waterfalls and offers cave tours, bike rentals, cottages and more.

Fort Mountain State Park

Fort Mountain State Park is home to many hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders. Its smooth trails are easy to navigate for the most seasoned hiker or a newbie. For a bit of history, most hikers visit the Stone Fire Tower and an 855-foot-long ancient rock wall built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which stands at the mountain’s highest point.

Brasstown Bald

Brasstown Bald, in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, is Georgia’s highest mountain. It’s 4,784 feet above sea level, with a peak half a mile above its valleys.

ExploreSpring into picnic season: 5 of Georgia’s best sandwich shops

Blood Mountain

Blood Mountain offers more of the best mountain views in Georgia. Its highest peak is 4,480 feet, and there are various ways to reach the top. According to Only In Your State, the most popular trail is the Byron Reece Trail, which is around 4.3 miles out and back.

Anna Ruby Falls

For an easier trial with great waterfalls and scenery, the Anna Ruby Falls near Helen is about a mile long hike.

Tallulah Gorge

The road trip is ends at Tallulah Gorge State Park, which is 2 miles long and 1,000 feet deep. It has several overlooks that can be visited for free. Other trails require a hiking permit to visit the gorge floor. For those seeking a little adventure, there’s a suspension bridge that sways 80 feet high.

Whether you’re planning a weeklong road trip or just a quick weekend getaway, a mini road trip is a great way for adventure seekers and nature lovers to bond with loved ones while taking in Georgia’s natural beauty.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta3m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
31m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Hartsfield-Jackson’s chief commercial officer resigns

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
The Latest

Cruise line offers seven-figure luxury suite on Seven Seas
Set-jetting: The ultimate travel trend for movie and TV fans in 2024
9 music festivals worth traveling to
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket