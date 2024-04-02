This 5-hour road trip takes you on a majestic ride through Georgia

Planning your next vacation or weekend getaway can be exciting and exhausting. If you don’t want the fuss of airport traffic, long lines at TSA or risk flight cancellations, then why not a road trip?

There are plenty of scenic views and interesting stops all throughout Georgia. So, if you’re one to take a hike, bask in a watering hole, ogle over picturesque scenery or inhale the scents of the outdoors, this five-hour road trip is perfect for you.

Six places along the Google Map trail, starting at Cloudland Canyon State Park and ending at Tallulah Gorge State Park, offer breathtaking, memory-making stops.

Cloudland Canyon State Park

With more than 60 miles of trails, Cloudland Canyon is home to beautiful waterfalls and offers cave tours, bike rentals, cottages and more.

Fort Mountain State Park

Fort Mountain State Park is home to many hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders. Its smooth trails are easy to navigate for the most seasoned hiker or a newbie. For a bit of history, most hikers visit the Stone Fire Tower and an 855-foot-long ancient rock wall built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which stands at the mountain’s highest point.

Brasstown Bald

Brasstown Bald, in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, is Georgia’s highest mountain. It’s 4,784 feet above sea level, with a peak half a mile above its valleys.

Blood Mountain

Blood Mountain offers more of the best mountain views in Georgia. Its highest peak is 4,480 feet, and there are various ways to reach the top. According to Only In Your State, the most popular trail is the Byron Reece Trail, which is around 4.3 miles out and back.

Anna Ruby Falls

For an easier trial with great waterfalls and scenery, the Anna Ruby Falls near Helen is about a mile long hike.

Tallulah Gorge

The road trip is ends at Tallulah Gorge State Park, which is 2 miles long and 1,000 feet deep. It has several overlooks that can be visited for free. Other trails require a hiking permit to visit the gorge floor. For those seeking a little adventure, there’s a suspension bridge that sways 80 feet high.

Whether you’re planning a weeklong road trip or just a quick weekend getaway, a mini road trip is a great way for adventure seekers and nature lovers to bond with loved ones while taking in Georgia’s natural beauty.