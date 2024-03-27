3 ‘not hot’ vacation destinations to avoid the crowds

The last thing you want to deal with on vacation is overcrowding, especially when you book in advance. If traveling more this year is on your to-do list, there are a few options that offer the ultimate escape without the crowds.

Intrepid Travel, an adventure travel company, has researched many places for adventure seekers who want to avoid hectic seasons and destinations with its “not hot” list.

“We release our annual ‘Not Hot’ list to help travelers looking to beat the crowds and to inspire them to seek out different and unique experiences around the world in communities that can truly benefit from visitors,” Matt Berna, president of the Americas at Intrepid Travel, said in a press release.

Here are three vacation “not hot” spots that make for a vacation without the crowds.

Corsica

Corsica is the fourth largest island in the Mediterranean and a region of France. It is best known as the birthplace of historical icons Napoleon Bonaparte and Pasquale Paoli, and is an ideal vacation destination for those seeking history, architecture, quiet beaches and tamer crowds.

Panama

Panama has beautiful landscapes, rainforests, wildlife and beaches. This quiet gem is perfect for those who love history and have a sense for adventure.

“Historians and city-dwellers alike can find something to marvel at during their visit. Take part in Caribbean living in Bocas del Toro, absorb nature’s freshness in Cocle, or learn about pirates in Colon,” Tourism Pana wrote.

Explore 3 destinations chefs say food lovers should visit

Kefalonia, Greece

Greece has many islands with beautiful scenery and culture. Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos are the most well-known. If you want to experience the country without the crowds, check out Kefalonia, better known as Cephalonia.

With a short plane ride from Athens, the island offers plenty of tours, adventures and eateries paired with sandy beaches and a relaxing vibe.

Vacationing in lesser-known tourist areas can help save money, keep you closer to nature, give you a better, more in-depth experience with the local cuisine, and help you avoid crowds.