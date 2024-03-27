Travel

3 ‘not hot’ vacation destinations to avoid the crowds

Experience nature and enjoy adventures without being bombarded by people

By
16 minutes ago

The last thing you want to deal with on vacation is overcrowding, especially when you book in advance. If traveling more this year is on your to-do list, there are a few options that offer the ultimate escape without the crowds.

Intrepid Travel, an adventure travel company, has researched many places for adventure seekers who want to avoid hectic seasons and destinations with its “not hot” list.

“We release our annual ‘Not Hot’ list to help travelers looking to beat the crowds and to inspire them to seek out different and unique experiences around the world in communities that can truly benefit from visitors,” Matt Berna, president of the Americas at Intrepid Travel, said in a press release.

ExploreExperience Greece by checking into the Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa

Here are three vacation “not hot” spots that make for a vacation without the crowds.

Corsica

Corsica is the fourth largest island in the Mediterranean and a region of France. It is best known as the birthplace of historical icons Napoleon Bonaparte and Pasquale Paoli, and is an ideal vacation destination for those seeking history, architecture, quiet beaches and tamer crowds.

Panama

Panama has beautiful landscapes, rainforests, wildlife and beaches. This quiet gem is perfect for those who love history and have a sense for adventure.

“Historians and city-dwellers alike can find something to marvel at during their visit. Take part in Caribbean living in Bocas del Toro, absorb nature’s freshness in Cocle, or learn about pirates in Colon,” Tourism Pana wrote.

Explore3 destinations chefs say food lovers should visit

Kefalonia, Greece

Greece has many islands with beautiful scenery and culture. Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos are the most well-known. If you want to experience the country without the crowds, check out Kefalonia, better known as Cephalonia.

With a short plane ride from Athens, the island offers plenty of tours, adventures and eateries paired with sandy beaches and a relaxing vibe.

Vacationing in lesser-known tourist areas can help save money, keep you closer to nature, give you a better, more in-depth experience with the local cuisine, and help you avoid crowds.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Amen and pass the Frankenbill: It’s Sine Die time at the Capitol!1h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sells stake in Revolt TV, which has Atlanta production offices
59m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Big votes planned on Georgia immigration, spending and transgender bills
44m ago

Credit: Family photo

GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader
1h ago

Credit: Family photo

GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue
The Latest

World’s tallest church to be completed after 140 years
2h ago
See ‘River Giants’ across the state line in Tennessee
No ocean, no problem: 6 refreshing lake beaches near Atlanta
Featured

Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town