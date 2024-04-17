Stay at ‘Vanderpump Villa’ in south of France for as low as $140 a night

Now that the “Scandoval” drama has settled, it’s time to shift our attention to Hulu’s “Vanderpump Villa,” the latest reality show centered on one of Lisa Vanderpump’s businesses. While the show promises its fair share of drama among the chateau’s staff, it also offers a glimpse into the world of luxury travel experiences in the south of France.

Château Rosabelle, the stunning property featured in “Vanderpump Villa,” was just a temporary pop-up hotel created for the show’s filming in 2023. However, it was within an existing property, Château Saint-Joseph, in the French countryside near the medieval city of Carcassonne. Saint-Joseph was transformed by Vanderpump and production designer James McGowan in just three weeks, according to Business Insider.

The château, owned by Delphine and Frédéric Roubieu, is used for hosting weddings and other events, but most importantly for hotel-style stays during the summer months. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodations, including single rooms, suites and multibedroom cottages, its website states.

For larger groups, the château offers three gîtes (a multiple-bedroom cottage on the property), with the largest being the six-bedroom St. Elisabeth gîte, which can comfortably accommodate up to 15 people. Rates for this spacious, 1,851-square-foot cottage start at approximately $1,150 per night.

Those looking for a more intimate experience can opt for one of the 12 smaller rooms and suites, each with its own unique charm. The most luxurious option is the Chambre Toile de Jouy, featuring a gold bathtub and park views, priced at around $386 per night.

However, the real surprise is the affordability of the cheapest room, the Chambre Gisèle. This cozy 226-square-foot room on the castle’s second floor boasts vintage floral wallpaper and an adjoining bathroom with a tub — all for just $139 a night.

So, whether you’re dreaming of a lavish getaway or simply looking to experience a taste of the “Vanderpump Villa” lifestyle, Château Saint-Joseph offers a range of options to suit various budgets.