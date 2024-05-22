Travel

5 stunning ‘Bridgerton’-inspired Airbnbs

If you’ve been feeling inspired by the latest season of “Bridgerton” and Regency-era romance, consider booking a stay at one of these stunning Airbnbs.

These five properties are among the best in the world for those looking to experience the opulence and grandeur the Bridgerton family would surely approve of, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

Castle Ten Torre

First on the list is a fairy-tale-like Belgian castle that can accommodate up to 22 guests in its eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. While it may not be quite as grand as Queen Charlotte’s Hampton Court Palace, according to the magazine, this castle boasts extensive gardens, two spacious dining rooms and a lovely patio perfect for enjoying coffee — or tea if you’re really feeling the “Bridgerton” vibes.

Watch Hill Huge Manor House

For those who dream of staying in a home reminiscent of the Bridgertons’ wisteria-clad mansion in Mayfair, an English manor with climbing ivy is sure to delight. This countryside retreat features nine bedrooms spread over two floors, 10 bathrooms, a game room and a treehouse in the garden, making it ideal for families or large groups.

Milton House

If you’re looking for a luxurious experience, a Cumbria manor with a 12-person hot tub might be just the ticket. In addition to the impressive outdoor amenities, this property boasts multiple free-standing bathtubs, intricate light fixtures and a library that would undoubtedly appeal to the intellectual Eloise Bridgerton, the magazine said.

Beechdale Farms

Stateside, a Pennsylvania estate with crystal chandeliers offers a level of opulence that could rival the show’s Clyvedon Castle. The master bedroom wing features a private sitting room and his and hers bathrooms, while the dining room can comfortably seat up to 12 guests.

Family castle near Beauvais Cathedral

Finally, a colorful French castle less than two hours from Paris is fit for a queen, with its large, vibrant living room, baby grand piano and lavish decor.

Whether booking your castle stay internationally in England or domestically in Pennsylvania, these decadent locations are sure to transport you right to the heart of the Netflix hit show.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

