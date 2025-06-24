Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Royal upgrade: Trump will stay at the Dutch king's palace during his NATO visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has a sleepover this week in the Netherlands that is, quite literally, fit for a king
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By MIKE CORDER – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has a sleepover this week in the Netherlands that is, quite literally, fit for a king.

Trump is visiting The Hague for a summit of the 32 leaders of NATO on Wednesday, and his sleeping arrangements have received a significant upgrade.

He is scheduled to arrive Tuesday night and be whisked by motorcade along closed-off highways to the Huis Ten Bosch palace, nestled in a forest on the edge of The Hague, for a dinner with other alliance leaders hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

Trump had been expected to stay at a swanky hotel in the town of Noordwijk on the Dutch North Sea coast, but not anymore.

“President Trump has accepted King Willem-Alexander’s invitation to spend the night at Huis ten Bosch in The Hague,” said a White House official granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. “This is a historic event – marking the first time an American President will stay at the King’s residence.”

A spokesperson for the Dutch government information service, Anna Sophia Posthumus, told The Associated Press that the president will be sleeping at the palace that is home to Willem-Alexander, his Argentine-born wife, Queen Maxima, and their three daughters, though the princesses have mostly flown the royal nest to pursue studies.

Parts of Huis Ten Bosch palace date back to the 17th century. It has a Wassenaar Wing, where the royal family live, and a Hague Wing that is used by guests. The centerpiece of the palace is the ornate Orange Hall, named for the Dutch Royal House of Orange.

The palace is also close to the new U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands.

Trump is no stranger to royal visits. In 2019, he dropped in to Windsor Castle for tea with Queen Elizabeth II during a tumultuous visit to the United Kingdom.

___

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim in Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands, Molly Quell in The Hague and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump, left, escorted by Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, walks from Marine One to board Air Force One, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump says whether he'll commit to NATO mutual defense guarantee 'Depends on your definition'

42m ago

NATO chief praises Trump for making Europe 'pay in a BIG way' on defense ahead of a key summit

10m ago

Dutch authorities investigate possible sabotage against rail network as NATO summit opens

The Latest

A fan holds a flag before a celebration of the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA basketball championship Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder fans to celebrate NBA title with a parade after years of heartbreak

6m ago

US stocks near their record as oil prices tumble and stocks rally worldwide

8m ago

Exercising or playing sports in extreme heat can be extremely dangerous

9m ago

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?