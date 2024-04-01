Experience Georgia’s most serene water trails with Serene18 challenge

From creeks to islands to waterfalls, the Serene18 is 18 square miles of cool waters, warm sunshine and memorable adventures. To some, it’s a challenge.

The Serene18 is a series of water trails that run from Clarks Hill Lake to Betty’s Branch, Stallings Island and finally through the Augusta Canal. Those up to the task can request a free passport for their journey to have stamped at approved locations after each trail. The Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Office will even toss in a free shirt to any who fill up their passports. Bragging rights are also free.

The trails range from novice to intermediate difficulty and take anywhere from two to six hours each to complete. The trail maps can be found here.

The second annual Serene18 Paddle Race is set for April 27 and will take place along the Dam Route, which is a 7-mile paddle along the Savannah River.

“This year we set our course on the Savannah River just below the Thurmond Dam,” the organization announced. “Deep water and little to no obstacles will provide a perfect landscape for racers to give it their all! Starting from the below dam recreational site, the race course will continue for 7 miles down river and end at the train tracks on the Savannah River.

“The River is very wide and will provide us with plenty of space for a shotgun start. As far as our records show, this is the first race to have taken place on this section of the river, and we couldn’t be more excited to pioneer this endeavor! Shuttles will be provided at Riverside park to return, participants and their kayaks to the Dam.”

It will begin at 384 Power Plant Road in Clarks Hill, South Carolina. Check-in will be from 8–9:30 a.m., then it’s off to the finish line at 10. Racers will receive awards once they return, and a shuttle will be available every 45 minutes to bring contenders back. Those interested in registering can do so here.