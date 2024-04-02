Cruise line offers seven-figure luxury suite on Seven Seas

With 13,000 pounds of lobster, 14,000 pounds of filet mignon and 14,000 bottles of champagne, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is prepping for a 140-day, globetrotting “once-in-a-lifetime experience” voyage like few others. For the most luxurious suite on the ship — home to its own Picasso painting — vacationers will need to dig deep to cover the $1.7 million price tag.

The cruise line plans to set sail in 2027 for a 20-week voyage to 71 ports. Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, told CNN Travel the cruise line’s $1.7 million Regent Suite is already attracting “strong interest.” And it’s not the only suite to come with a sizable price tag. The most affordable room aboard starts at $91,499 per guest.

Whatever room patrons choose, the cruise liner features decadence around every corner. There is a $5 million art collection on board, including the Picasso painting hanging in the Regent Suite. Another Picasso original hangs in the onboard steakhouse.

“The 140-night World of Splendor, from Miami to New York, offers you countless memories, newfound friendships and the coveted distinction of truly being a world traveler,” according to the cruise line’s website. “Enjoy impeccable service from our professional and friendly crew, dedicated to fulfilling your wishes as you sail across the hidden gems of the South Pacific and New Zealand to the radiant coastlines of Africa and the Mediterranean.”

Purchasing a ticket gets travelers far more than a fancy suite, because the trip is all-inclusive. Passage comes with a free shoreside experience in Panama, Sri Lanka and Spain — which are separate from the package’s “unlimited shore excursions.”

Fine wines and premium spirits will be on hand in free, unlimited quantities. You’ll also enjoy 24-hour room service and free specialty restaurants, and penthouse guests will get personal butler services.

Reservations for the 2027 journey open April 10.