BreakingNews
United Methodists begin to reverse longstanding anti-LGBTQ policies
Travel

$49 standby cruise could be a dream, could be a nightmare

Holland America Line’s unique Standby List Program has trips departing from Boston, Ft. Lauderale and more

By
15 minutes ago

For last-minute adventure seekers or those who love a good deal, Holland America Line has introduced a unique Standby List Program, offering travelers the chance to cruise for as little as $49 a day. The concept is simple: Travelers add their names to a standby list for a specific itinerary, and if unsold rooms become available, they’ll be notified two to seven days before departure.

Although the program offers huge savings, it also has a few catches. Standby passengers do not have control over their stateroom category, must be ready to embark on short notice and must be prepared for the possibility of not being selected (in which case they’ll receive a full refund). Young families are also excluded, because the fares are available only to those 21 and older.

ExploreWorld cruise: 60 countries, 8 world wonders and 274 nights on board

“Travelers who want to benefit from a standby fare should keep in mind that once confirmed, Holland America Line assigns their room,” Rob Clabbers, founder and president of the agency Q Cruise + Travel, told Condé Nast Traveler. “While that might result in savings, it means travelers may end up in the last remaining and likely less preferred location — above a theater or night club (or) all the way forward or aft. While this may work for some, it is definitely not recommended for those who fear seasickness, have mobility issues, would like to be close to travel companions, (or) want to be near or away from elevators,” he said.

However, the payoff could be significant for those willing to roll the dice, especially for group travelers. The third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail almost for free, paying only taxes and fees.

Despite the uncertainties, the allure of deeply discounted fares and the excitement of a last-minute adventure may be enough to entice daring travelers. As one Reddit user put it, “I feel like (a) 7-day notice for going to Hawaii is the kind of anxiety I need in my life.”

ExploreNorwegian cruise line hires 'northern lights chaser'

ExploreCruise line offers seven-figure luxury suite on Seven Seas

Cruise ships participating in the Standby List Program depart from Seattle; Whittier, Alaska; San Diego; Boston; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Montreal; Quebec; and Vancouver, Canada.

For those willing to embrace the unpredictability and short notice, Holland America’s program offers a unique opportunity to experience the joys of cruising at a fraction of the usual cost. It’s a gamble, but for the right traveler, it just might pay off.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
Chancellor Sonny Perdue: UGA properly handled student protests

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
58m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Squatter moves into $600,000 vacant west Cobb home

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Squatter moves into $600,000 vacant west Cobb home

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, others called to witness stand in Trump hush money trial
48m ago
The Latest

Japan’s currency slump makes it an ideal travel destination right now
Groove to the sounds of summer
Most popular driving songs in 2024, according to Spotify playlists
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days