Madison Schwetje, a popular TikTok influencer known as @madisonworldtraveler, is living the dream on Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise. The 274-night journey, which embarked Dec. 10, will take Schwetje and her family to more than 60 countries and eight world wonders.

The influencer has been balancing her life as a full-time student at the University of Central Florida alongside her travel adventures. “This trip is already such an amazing experience,” she said, speaking to Elite Daily.

Her daily vlogs sharing unique experiences — from visiting Hong Kong Disneyland to shopping hauls in Chile — have gathered millions of views on social media.

On a typical day at sea, Schwetje’s morning begins at 6, catching the sunrise from Deck 12 before her workout routine. Lunch is a treasured time spent with family and with friends who have become like a second family.

“A special moment we all shared was when we were in Rio for New Year’s Eve, and we got to experience ringing in 2024 together,” she recounted.

In the afternoons, the health sciences major, who aspires to be a travel nurse, finds a quiet spot to focus on her studies. Evenings are marked by themed dinners and Broadway-style shows in the theater, which are the highlights for Schwetje and her family.

You might be wondering by now how much it costs to enjoy the Ultimate World Cruise. Well, according to the cruise line’s website, the price ranges from $54,000 to $117,000 per person. That’s quite reasonable for access to incredible global vistas, including Norway’s majestic fjords, Antarctic glaciers and adventures in French Polynesia.

However, there are currently no dates listed for booking your own adventure. Check out royalcaribbean.com for other options.

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

