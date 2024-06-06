Explore these Airbnb alternatives for your next vacation

There’s a lot to consider when planning a vacation: plane tickets, car rentals, food, lodging and other expenses. However, the last things you want to encounter are hidden fees and surprise expenses, often associated with booking accommodations through Airbnb. In cities like Atlanta, where fees can add an average of 48% to your Airbnb stay, exploring alternative options can save you money and offer unique experiences.

Whether you’re looking for luxury, transparency or adventure, there’s an option to suit your needs and budget. Check out these alternatives to Airbnb for finding your next vacation rental.

Sonder

Sonder bridges the gap between hotels and homes by offering well-maintained apartment rentals with hotel-like services. This short-term rental company features mobile-first service for seamless check-ins, neighborhood guides and in-app requests for towels or toiletries.

bnbfinder

For budget-conscious travelers tired of service fees, bnbfinder offers a transparent booking platform that allows you to connect directly with hosts. Specializing in “professionally managed vacation rentals,” bnbfinder eliminates service fees, providing more affordable stays and ensuring hosts receive fair compensation.

Blueground

Blueground is perfect for those needing longer-term rentals, offering fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. It also offers monthly pricing and support throughout your stay, making it a convenient option if you’re relocating or spending an extended period in a new city.

Hipcamp

If you’re looking to connect with nature, Hipcamp provides a range of unique, private RV spots and campsites. It’s ideal for those who don’t mind a more rugged experience and are looking for something off the beaten path.

Plum Guide

Plum Guide sets itself apart by vetting every property through a rigorous process involving proprietary algorithms and hospitality experts. This ensures each rental meets high standards of cleanliness, reliability and comfort. While it’s on the pricier side, the attention to detail — from Wi-Fi speed to shower pressure — makes it worth the splurge for those who appreciate high-end accommodations and unique designs.