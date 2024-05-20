BreakingNews
Michael Cohen says he stole from Trump's company as defense presses key hush money trial witness
Travel

Spend the night in a Gettysburg battlefield house

These homes have been meticulously restored and updated with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay

By
49 minutes ago

If you’ve been searching for a unique and immersive getaway, look no further than Gettysburg, where you can now spend the night in one of two historic houses right on the famous battlefield. The Michael Bushman and John Slyder houses, both of which played significant roles in the battle of Gettysburg on July 2, 1863, will be available for overnight stays starting Friday.

The Bushman house, built in 1808, is a two-story stone home with a brick addition that served as a staging ground for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood’s attack, according to the Gettysburg National Military Park’s website.

ExploreSummer travel boom: 82% of Americans plan to get away in 2024

The Slyder farm, built in 1852, had its fences and stone walls used as defensive works by Union sharpshooters, the park’s website reported. Fun fact: During the filming of the 1992 movie “Gettysburg,” this farm served as the backdrop for Robert E. Lee’s headquarters.

“I think it’s unlike anything else there. There just isn’t anything else, even locally, that can compare to physically being on the battlefield,” Jason Martz, communications specialist for the Gettysburg National Military Park, told Fox43.

These homes have been meticulously restored and updated with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. The Bushman house features three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a fully equipped kitchen, while the Slyder house offers a loft bedroom with two queen beds, one bathroom and an updated eat-in kitchen. Both homes are equipped with central heating and air conditioning, as well as bed linens, sheets and pillows.

Explore10 unique Airbnbs to check out in Georgia

Rental rates for the Bushman house are set at $400 a night during the high season (May-October) and $325 a night in November and December, according to the park’s website. The Slyder house is available for $200 a night during the high season and $165 per night in the off-season months. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance, with a minimum two-night stay and a maximum six-night stay.

Proceeds from the rentals will directly support the National Park Service’s ongoing efforts to maintain and preserve the more than 400 historic structures at Gettysburg National Military Park. This unique opportunity allows visitors to experience the battlefield in a new way while contributing to its conservation.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of Fani Willis DQ fight gears up in Fulton County

BARTOW COUNTY
4 dead, 5 injured in crash on I-75
57m ago

Credit: City of Atlanta

ATLANTA CITY HALL
HR head on leave after report finds abuse of power

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Candidates to learn their fate Tuesday in metro Atlanta school board races
2h ago
The Latest

Disney’s Tiana’s Bayou opens next month; here’s what to know
Atlanta ranked best affordable summer travel destination in U.S.
Summer travel boom: 82% of Americans plan to get away in 2024
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide