If you’ve been searching for a unique and immersive getaway, look no further than Gettysburg, where you can now spend the night in one of two historic houses right on the famous battlefield. The Michael Bushman and John Slyder houses, both of which played significant roles in the battle of Gettysburg on July 2, 1863, will be available for overnight stays starting Friday.

The Bushman house, built in 1808, is a two-story stone home with a brick addition that served as a staging ground for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood’s attack, according to the Gettysburg National Military Park’s website.

The Slyder farm, built in 1852, had its fences and stone walls used as defensive works by Union sharpshooters, the park’s website reported. Fun fact: During the filming of the 1992 movie “Gettysburg,” this farm served as the backdrop for Robert E. Lee’s headquarters.

“I think it’s unlike anything else there. There just isn’t anything else, even locally, that can compare to physically being on the battlefield,” Jason Martz, communications specialist for the Gettysburg National Military Park, told Fox43.

These homes have been meticulously restored and updated with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. The Bushman house features three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a fully equipped kitchen, while the Slyder house offers a loft bedroom with two queen beds, one bathroom and an updated eat-in kitchen. Both homes are equipped with central heating and air conditioning, as well as bed linens, sheets and pillows.

Explore 10 unique Airbnbs to check out in Georgia

Rental rates for the Bushman house are set at $400 a night during the high season (May-October) and $325 a night in November and December, according to the park’s website. The Slyder house is available for $200 a night during the high season and $165 per night in the off-season months. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance, with a minimum two-night stay and a maximum six-night stay.

Proceeds from the rentals will directly support the National Park Service’s ongoing efforts to maintain and preserve the more than 400 historic structures at Gettysburg National Military Park. This unique opportunity allows visitors to experience the battlefield in a new way while contributing to its conservation.