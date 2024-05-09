Experience the Old West at the Pony Express Creekside Cabin in Suches

Georgia is full of historical experiences, from the Colonial era to Civil War sites, and history not typically associated with the South. You can experience a night in the Old West without leaving the state, with a trip to Suches.

The Pony Express Creekside Cabin is a 1,650-square-foot Airbnb with two bedrooms and two bathrooms that sleeps four people. The Western-themed experience invites you and your guests to a charming escape right on the water.

“We take pride in providing our guests with an over the top experience. Step back in time, as you will be enveloped in a sense of true western cowboy luxury,” the listing reads.

Suches is tucked away in Union County in the North Georgia mountains just above Dahlonega. Once you reach the land, you’re transported to the Old West with wagons, rustic decor and cowboy themes in each room.

According to the listing, the bookcases are chock-full “of old western movie memorabilia featuring photos of some of the great western stars like John Wayne, Roy Rogers, Tom Nix and Gene Autry.”

There are three wagons on the property, each serving a a different purpose. According to the listing, one wagon is the Longhorn Game Room, where guests can enjoy a game of poker or any of the board games offered. The second is known as Black Boot Station, aka a private office. The third is the High Noon Lounge, where you get to kick back, relax and watch a movie.

Other features include laundry on-site, a patio hot tub, fire pit and an area for volleyball. The lakeside rental has room for up to four vehicles but doesn’t allow RVs, campers or ATVs.

The earliest date available is toward the end of May for $150 a night. All bookings require a two-night minimum,and pricing varies depending on the day. To check out Georgia’s Old West, visit the listing here.